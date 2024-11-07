NEHU stalemate: Students bodies to continue total shutdown unless VC is removed

Shillong, Nov 7: The NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit on Wednesday have taken a firm stand that they will continue with their ongoing total shutdown of the university campus and the indefinite hunger strike till Vice Chancellor, Prabha Shankar Shukla is removed.

The students’ bodies were unhappy after the VC tried to defend the appointment of the Registrar and Deputy Registrars while addressing the media.

While speaking to reporters, NEHUSU general secretary, Toniho S. Kharsati said that they had expected “good sense” will prevail to the VC by terminating the services of the illegal appointees.

“We are firm that we will continue our protest till Delhi removes the VC who is not competent to head the university,” he said.

Meanwhile, NEHUSU president, Sandy Sohtun said that they will not allow people who are incompetent like the Registrar, Colonel (retd) Omkar Singh and Deputy Registrars to remain in the university.

He said that the Registrar who had served in several positions in the Army does not deserve to remain in this position since he does not have the necessary experience to handle the administration.

Not only this, Sohtun questioned that the VC had appointed the retired Colonel to the position of the Registrar after he had failed to perform as the Controller of Examination (CoE) and it was reflected how he had miserably handled to conduct the CUET examination in the university.

Similarly, NEHUSU president said that one of the Registrar, Amit Gupta was declared not eligible as per the employment notice issued on April 13, 2023 for recruitment to the position of Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar during the time of former Registrar (incharge) Prof AS Dixit.

“But the same person was selected for appointment as the Deputy Registrar during the recruitment held in January this year initiated by the current Registrar. It has raised a serious question how a person who was not eligible is appointed as the Deputy Registrar,” Sohtun said.

He further pointed out that the incompetent of the Deputy Registrar (Amit Gupta) was clearly reflected by looking at the letter which he had written to all the heads of the Department of Academics which has gone viral.

KSU NEHU Unit president, Shibaitlang Rymbai has slammed the VC for insulting the students of the university by appointing incompetent people to run the administration.

“We will not move from here until he (Prof Shukla) is removed as the VC,” he said.