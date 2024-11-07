Thursday, November 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

NEHU stalemate: Students bodies to continue total shutdown unless VC is removed

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Nov 7: The NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit on Wednesday have taken a firm stand that they will continue with their ongoing total shutdown of the university campus and the indefinite hunger strike till Vice Chancellor, Prabha Shankar Shukla is removed.

The students’ bodies were unhappy after the VC tried to defend the appointment of the Registrar and Deputy Registrars while addressing the media.

While speaking to reporters, NEHUSU general secretary, Toniho S. Kharsati said that they had expected “good sense” will prevail to the VC by terminating the services of the illegal appointees.

“We are firm that we will continue our protest till Delhi removes the VC who is not competent to head the university,” he said.

Meanwhile, NEHUSU president, Sandy Sohtun said that they will not allow people who are incompetent like the Registrar, Colonel (retd) Omkar Singh and Deputy Registrars to remain in the university.

He said that the Registrar who had served in several positions in the Army does not deserve to remain in this position since he does not have the necessary experience to handle the administration.

Not only this, Sohtun questioned that the VC had appointed the retired Colonel to the position of the Registrar after he had failed to perform as the Controller of Examination (CoE) and it was reflected how he had miserably handled to conduct the CUET examination in the university.

Similarly, NEHUSU president said that one of the Registrar, Amit Gupta was declared not eligible as per the employment notice issued on April 13, 2023 for recruitment to the position of Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar during the time of former Registrar (incharge) Prof AS Dixit.

“But the same person was selected for appointment as the Deputy Registrar during the recruitment held in January this year initiated by the current Registrar. It has raised a serious question how a person who was not eligible is appointed as the Deputy Registrar,” Sohtun said.

He further pointed out that the incompetent of the Deputy Registrar (Amit Gupta) was clearly reflected by looking at the letter which he had written to all the heads of the Department of Academics which has gone viral.

KSU NEHU Unit president, Shibaitlang Rymbai has slammed the VC for insulting the students of the university by appointing incompetent people to run the administration.

“We will not move from here until he (Prof Shukla) is removed as the VC,” he said.

Previous article
Mumbai Police team in C’garh to probe death threat to Shah Rukh Khan 
Next article
NEHU VC urges students to call off agitation to restore normalcy
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan: Three-year-old approaches court as Lahore remains world’s most polluted city

Lahore, Nov 7: A three-year-old girl has filed a petition against the local government in Pakistan's Punjab as...
NATIONAL

RG Kar rape and murder horror: SC declines to transfer trial outside West Bengal

New Delhi, Nov 7: The Supreme Court on Thursday remarked that it would not pass any direction to...
NATIONAL

Be prepared to face all security challenges, Assam Rifles chief tells troopers

Shillong, Nov 7: Assam Rifles D-G Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera emphasised the importance of maintaining security along the...
NATIONAL

PM Vidyalaxmi scheme will ease financial barriers to higher education: Students

New Delhi, Nov 7:  The Union Cabinet has approved a new scheme - PM Vidyalaxmi, aimed at providing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pakistan: Three-year-old approaches court as Lahore remains world’s most polluted city

INTERNATIONAL 0
Lahore, Nov 7: A three-year-old girl has filed a...

RG Kar rape and murder horror: SC declines to transfer trial outside West Bengal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 7: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

Be prepared to face all security challenges, Assam Rifles chief tells troopers

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, Nov 7: Assam Rifles D-G Lt Gen Vikas...
Load more

Popular news

Pakistan: Three-year-old approaches court as Lahore remains world’s most polluted city

INTERNATIONAL 0
Lahore, Nov 7: A three-year-old girl has filed a...

RG Kar rape and murder horror: SC declines to transfer trial outside West Bengal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 7: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

Be prepared to face all security challenges, Assam Rifles chief tells troopers

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, Nov 7: Assam Rifles D-G Lt Gen Vikas...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge