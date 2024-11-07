Retired IPS officer appointed MHRC member

SHILLONG, Nov 6: The state government has appointed retired IPS officer, Heimonlang Nongpluh, as the member of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

A notification issued here informed that Nongpluh has been appointed as the member of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission as per sub-section (2) of Section 24 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office for a period three years.