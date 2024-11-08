Friday, November 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

In a global first, NTPC plant starts converting captured CO2 into methanol

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 8: Government-owned power giant NTPC announced on Friday that in “a major groundbreaking achievement,” it has been “successful in the synthesis of CO2 captured from flue gas with hydrogen produced from a PEM electrolyser, which was then converted into methanol at NTPC’s Vindhyachal plant.”

“Both the CO2 capture plant and the CO2-to-methanol plant are the first of their kind in the world, marking a historic step in carbon management and sustainable fuel production,” NTPC Chairman Gurdeep Singh said at the power major’s 50th Raising Day celebration. He further added that NTPC has been working on Gen-4 ethanol, green urea, and sustainable aviation fuel.

The company has also developed and tested ‘first indigenous catalyst’ for Methanol Synthesis and made substantial progress with hydrogen, carbon capture, and other innovative technologies, underscoring its commitment to building an environmentally sustainable future.

During the occasion, CMD NTPC virtually launched the Hydrogen-fuel buses which are set to operate at Leh. The hydrogen buses represent a significant leap in NTPC’s commitment to advancing clean and green technologies.

NTPC’s 50-year logo reflecting its legacy and contribution to India’s progress was also unveiled on this occasion. The new 50-year logo with infinity loop and fluidic nature signifies the everlasting commitment to growth and excellence and resonates 50 years of powering growth and creating infinite possibilities, Singh said.

He also recognised the extraordinary achievements of NTPC employees’ children on this occasion. Further, several new IT applications were launched, and a special comic book on NTPC’s Girl Empowerment Mission was released. GEM is NTPC’s flagship CSR programme which has benefitted over 10,000 girls from rural communities.

Reflecting on NTPC’s incredible journey, Gurdeep Singh paid tribute to the visionary leadership of the company’s founders, Dr D. V. Kapoor, the founding Chairman, and other pioneers who laid the foundation for the institution.

“NTPC symbolises 50 years of powering growth and our resilience has made us a strong-performing company. As the quest continues to power the future of India, the steady addition to our Renewable Energy footprint, including Nuclear, underscores our ambition to create a sustainable future with infinite possibilities,” he added.

IANS

Previous article
When Amitabh Bachchan ran around 10 times just to look tired in ‘Deewar’
Next article
Deepika holds daughter Dua in her arms as they jet off for a family vacation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Deepika holds daughter Dua in her arms as they jet off for a family vacation

Mumbai, Nov 8: New mom Deepika Padukone made her first public appearance with her daughter, Dua, on Friday....
NATIONAL

When Amitabh Bachchan ran around 10 times just to look tired in ‘Deewar’

Mumbai, Nov 8: Amitabh Bachchan shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes anecdote from his iconic film “Deewar” on his popular...
NATIONAL

J&K: Two terrorists killed in Sopore operation

Srinagar, Nov 8:  Two terrorists were killed on Friday in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in Jammu & Kashmir’s...
INTERNATIONAL

Social media doing harm to youngsters, calling time on it: Australian PM Albanese

Canberra, Nov 8: Australia's National Cabinet on Friday agreed to the government's proposed social media legislation - the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Deepika holds daughter Dua in her arms as they jet off for a family vacation

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 8: New mom Deepika Padukone made her...

When Amitabh Bachchan ran around 10 times just to look tired in ‘Deewar’

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 8: Amitabh Bachchan shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes...

J&K: Two terrorists killed in Sopore operation

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Nov 8:  Two terrorists were killed on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

Deepika holds daughter Dua in her arms as they jet off for a family vacation

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 8: New mom Deepika Padukone made her...

When Amitabh Bachchan ran around 10 times just to look tired in ‘Deewar’

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 8: Amitabh Bachchan shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes...

J&K: Two terrorists killed in Sopore operation

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Nov 8:  Two terrorists were killed on Friday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge