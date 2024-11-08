Friday, November 8, 2024
Deepika holds daughter Dua in her arms as they jet off for a family vacation

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Nov 8: New mom Deepika Padukone made her first public appearance with her daughter, Dua, on Friday. The actress was seen holding her baby girl in her arms as they were photographed at the Mumbai airport. Deepika was joined by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

The family jetted off to an undisclosed location for their first vacation together. Several pictures and videos of Deepika with Dua have gone viral on social media. In the images, the ‘Piku’ star is seen dressed casually, while Singh sports a pink hoodie. One viral video shows Ranveer and Deepika walking through the airport, with the actress holding their baby close to her chest.

The couple was accompanied by their parents, who were also spotted at the airport. As soon as the pictures surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the little Padukone. One user commented, “Omg, the way she is holding Dua,” while another wrote, “Our Baby Girl Dua Padukone Singh.”

Not only was this Dua’s first outing, but it also marked Deepika’s first public appearance since welcoming her child. On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first picture of their daughter and revealed her name. In a joint post, the couple wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh: ‘Dua’ meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika &amp; Ranveer.”

The power couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8. Announcing the joyful news, they wrote, “Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.” Ranveer and Deepika began their relationship on the set of their blockbuster film” Ram Leela” in 2013 and tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.

The actress announced her pregnancy earlier this year. Rumors about Deepika expecting her first child began circulating on social media after she was photographed covering her midsection at the 77th BAFTA Awards, where she appeared as a presenter.

IANS

Previous article
In a global first, NTPC plant starts converting captured CO2 into methanol
