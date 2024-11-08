When Amitabh Bachchan ran around 10 times just to look tired in ‘Deewar’

Mumbai, Nov 8: Amitabh Bachchan shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes anecdote from his iconic film “Deewar” on his popular game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati.” Recalling a memorable scene, Big B revealed how he had to push his physical limits to convincingly portray exhaustion on screen.

The megastar recalled he ran around the area 10 times during a climax scene, just to appear tired and make it believable in his 1975 released actioner. In the upcoming episode, IPS officer Manoj Kumar and Vikrant Massey grace the episode to promote their movie “12th Fail.”

During the episode, Manoj Kumar praised Massey’s dedication in the film. He stated, “For 20-22 days, Vikrant stayed under the sun in Chambal, applying oil and sitting out in the heat to get the tan.”

Hearing this, Bachchan shared that many actors go to great lengths to capture the essence of their characters, often gaining or losing weight to authentically portray their roles. Recalling an incident from his own journey, Bachchan revealed, “I remember a scene from my film “Deewa”r, where I had to fight with goons and after the fight, I have to open the door and get out of the den.

Now the action scene was shot somewhere else and the godown scene was elsewhere. The last part of the scene was shot a few days later at the Mumbai docks.” The ‘Sholay’ actor added, “When we got back to that scene I wanted to make it look authentic. Because the scene required me to fight the goons, I had to look tired in the climax scene. So, before they rolled the shoot, I got ready and told them to wait. I ran around the area 10 times, just to appear tired and make it believable. An actor fully immerses themselves into their character.”

‘Deewaar’, directed by the late Yash Chopra, also starred Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi, Iftekhar, Madan Puri, Satyen Kappu and Manmohan Krishna. The film was a commercial hit and is regarded as a groundbreaking cinematic masterpiece.

IANS