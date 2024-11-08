Jammu & Kashmir close in on victory over Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 7: Meghalaya had a much stronger day with the bat on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group A match against Jammu and Kashmir but it is the visiting team that are just 59 runs away from victory.

After being bowled out for a mere 73 in their first innings, Meghalaya posted 195 all out in the second, though this still set J&K only 75 to win.

The tourists resumed their first innings in the morning on 125/6 and were dismissed for 194, with Aryan Borah claiming all four wickets to finish with 5/42, his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket and his first at the Elite level. J&K thus claimed a first innings lead of 121, not insurmountable but challenging nonetheless.

Batting conditions, however, were much improved on Thursday compared to Wednesday and Arpit Bhatewara made full use of them in his innings of 74 from 129 deliveries as opening batter.

His fine innings consisted of 12 fours and he batted through the loss of wickets at the other end.

Meghalaya were 48/4 before Arpit found support in guest professional Sumit Kumar (36 from 43, 4x4s, 2x6s). Together they made 55 for the fifth wicket before Sumit was dismissed.

Arpit, who later had the welcome company of debutant Roshan Warbah (14) and Ram Gurung (10), was finally out to Auqib Nabi, J&K’s fast bowler who took 5/60 (match figures of 10/69).

Meghalaya fast bowler Akash Kumar Choudhary is no mug with the bat and has proven himself to be very useful lower down the order and he delivered again on Thursday, finishing unbeaten on 29.

The hosts were unable to reach 200 but getting to 195 was a symbolic achievement as it meant that they overcame J&K’s first innings score of 194. With only a few overs remaining in the day, the visitors had to ensure they did not lose wickets despite the temptation to try and hit the 75 runs required on Thursday itself.

Dippu Sangma trapped opener Shubham Khajuria for 4 but J&K did not suffer further loss and were 16/1 at stumps.