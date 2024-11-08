Seven United win last group match

Shillong, Nov 7: Seven United were victorious in the last zonal game across the six groups of the Meghalaya State League 2024, beating Nangkiew Shaphrang Lumdiengngan 2-1 in Tyrsad on Thursday.

Both sides garnered 3 points from two games, with Lumdiengngan boasting of the better goal difference (0 to -2) prior to this Group C match. Lumdiengngan then took the lead today through Kitboklang Sohtun (22’) before K Sammuel Kurbah (41’) equalised before half time for Seven United, who then seized the lead in the 77th minute via Kenny Syiemiong. Seven United thus took second place in Group C, behind winners Ladthadlaboh.

The final points tables and fixtures for the quarterfinal round will be shared by the Meghalaya Football Association on Friday when the tournament committee of the MSL will clarify the positions of the teams in Group B where three clubs all finished with 6 points each.

The MFA had recently decided to pause the MSL after the group stage in order to allow for the state men’s team to prepare in earnest for the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25.