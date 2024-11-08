Friday, November 8, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Seven United win last group match

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Nov 7: Seven United were victorious in the last zonal game across the six groups of the Meghalaya State League 2024, beating Nangkiew Shaphrang Lumdiengngan 2-1 in Tyrsad on Thursday.
Both sides garnered 3 points from two games, with Lumdiengngan boasting of the better goal difference (0 to -2) prior to this Group C match. Lumdiengngan then took the lead today through Kitboklang Sohtun (22’) before K Sammuel Kurbah (41’) equalised before half time for Seven United, who then seized the lead in the 77th minute via Kenny Syiemiong. Seven United thus took second place in Group C, behind winners Ladthadlaboh.
The final points tables and fixtures for the quarterfinal round will be shared by the Meghalaya Football Association on Friday when the tournament committee of the MSL will clarify the positions of the teams in Group B where three clubs all finished with 6 points each.
The MFA had recently decided to pause the MSL after the group stage in order to allow for the state men’s team to prepare in earnest for the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25.

Previous article
Sawmer pip Langsning 1-0
Next article
Jammu & Kashmir close in on victory over Meghalaya
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

M’laya Roll Ball team to compete in East Zone c’ship

Shillong, Nov 7: Eight young roll ball athletes from Meghalaya are poised to represent their state at the...
SPORTS

Jammu & Kashmir close in on victory over Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 7: Meghalaya had a much stronger day with the bat on Day 2 of their Ranji...
INTERNATIONAL

Xi congratulates Trump, calls for better relations

Beijing, Nov 7: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory and...
SALANTINI JANERA

Home Guards-ni ming 445 kamna sak hajal 22 batpile dorgastoko gala

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni Civil Defence & Home Guards department-o bangbang ong·e dongenggipa ming 445 kamrangna gimik sak 22,742...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

M’laya Roll Ball team to compete in East Zone c’ship

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Nov 7: Eight young roll ball athletes from...

Jammu & Kashmir close in on victory over Meghalaya

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Nov 7: Meghalaya had a much stronger day...

Xi congratulates Trump, calls for better relations

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Nov 7: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday...
Load more

Popular news

M’laya Roll Ball team to compete in East Zone c’ship

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Nov 7: Eight young roll ball athletes from...

Jammu & Kashmir close in on victory over Meghalaya

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Nov 7: Meghalaya had a much stronger day...

Xi congratulates Trump, calls for better relations

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Nov 7: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge