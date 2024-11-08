Friday, November 8, 2024
SPORTS

M’laya Roll Ball team to compete in East Zone c’ship

Shillong, Nov 7: Eight young roll ball athletes from Meghalaya are poised to represent their state at the 3rd Mini Under-11 East Zone National Roll Ball Championship, set to take place at IEM, Salt Lake, Kolkata, on November 9-10, 2024.
This much-anticipated event will see the Meghalaya squad compete against formidable teams from Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
Accompanied by the Meghalaya Roll Ball Association (MRBA) President, Mr. Suklang Dkhar, the Meghalaya team has been training diligently, driven by the hope of bringing home accolades and establishing a strong presence on the national roll ball stage.
The Meghalaya boys’ squad boasts a lineup of talented athletes from various schools across Shillong, led by Captain Ezra M Kharnongrum of May Fair Secondary School.
Vice-Captain Ivaan Agarwal, along with teammates Saiansh Kansal, Aarav Jain, and Aayansh Agarwala, all hail from BDW International School, while Ridhaan Poddar represents Army Public School.
Sachiv Choudhary from Seven Set Higher Secondary School and Banshanlang Nongbri from St. Anthony’s LP School complete the dedicated team, ready to showcase their skills and determination.
As the young players prepare to go head-to-head with teams from across the East Zone, the entire state rallies behind them, confident in their abilities and excited to witness their pursuit of national glory.

Previous article
Jammu & Kashmir close in on victory over Meghalaya
