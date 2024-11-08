Friday, November 8, 2024
J&K: Two terrorists killed in Sopore operation

By: Agencies

Srinagar, Nov 8:  Two terrorists were killed on Friday in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in Jammu & Kashmir’s Sopore area. Officials said that two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Sagipora locality of Sopore in Baramulla district.

On a specific input on Thursday evening, a joint team of Police and army cordoned the suspected area following which, gunshots were heard. The cordon layers were tightened and later operation was suspended.

“The operation resumed on Friday morning after a fresh exchange of fire. Two terrorists have been killed while the operation is on in the area. The identity of the slain terrorists would be known after the operation ends,” police said.

The gunfight started on Thursday evening after the security forces started a CASO in Sagipora area of Sopore following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of some terrorists.

“The operation is continuing in the area. A group of tow to three terrorists are believed to be trapped,” officials said. Security forces have increased operations against terrorists in the recent past, following several attacks carried out by terrorist.

Two terrorists were killed during the last 48 hours, one in Lolab area of Kupwara district and another in the Ketsun forests of Bandipora district by the security forces. Terrorists killed seven people on October 20 when they attacked the workers’ camp of an infrastructure project company in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district. On October 24, terrorists killed three army soldiers and two civilian porters when they attacked an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

The killings of nine civilians and three army soldiers in the two attacks in Gagangir and Gulmarg were widely condemned. J&amp;K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said after these two attacks that those involved in these attacks would have to pay a huge price. He said that every drop of civilian blood shed will be avenged.

Sopore area has been the hotbed of separatist sentiment in the past and terrorists of various outfits had been operating there for many years after 1990. As the security forces continued their relentless pursuit against terrorism, Sopore also turned a new page by returning to the mainstream by voting in large numbers during the recently conducted J&amp;K legislative Assembly polls.

