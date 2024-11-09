Meghalaya Nuggets

Prog promotes financial literacy

JOWAI, Nov, 8: A national webinar on ‘Education – A Life Skill Under NEP 2020’, jointly organised by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and Kiang Nangbah Government College, Jowai was held here on Thursday. The event aimed to promote financial literacy and raise awareness about wealth creation as a life skill was inaugurated by Head of the Department of Commerce at Kiang Nangbah College Hercules Toi. Resource persons emphasized the importance of financial security, urging participants to first secure life and medical insurance, establish an emergency fund, and then focus on wealth creation through regular savings and investments.

The participants were enlightened on various investment options available, including government bonds, PPF, NPS, and mutual funds, highlighting the importance of selecting investments based on risk tolerance and time horizon.

They were also warned against entering securities market without proper knowledge and cautioned against risky, unregulated schemes like Ponzi and chit funds that have caused significant financial losses. A session on the National Pension Scheme (NPS) followed, providing participants with valuable insights into retirement planning.

NEC merit scholarship scheme open

Shillong, Nov 8: The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is currently accepting applications for Post-Matric Scholarships under the NEC Merit Scholarship Scheme for students from the northeastern states for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date for submission of applications has been extended to November 15, 2024.

According to a statement, applicants must be permanent residents of any northeastern state and enrolled in recognized institutions across various disciplines (Diploma, Graduate, Post Graduate, and PhD/MPhil) within India, including those outside the northeast. A minimum of 60% marks in the previous examination is required, and the annual income of the applicant’s parent or guardian must not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

Additionally, important documents needed for application submission include a valid mobile number, Aadhaar (UID) number, Aadhaar-seeded bank account, income certificate, and a bonafide certificate from the institution.

Eligible students may also apply online at the national scholarship portal.