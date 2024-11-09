RKM students receive certificates at city convocation

SHILLONG, Nov 8: A total of 745 certificates were awarded to meritorious students during a convocation ceremony here on Friday to celebrate the accomplishments of its 107th batch of computer trainees and 46th batch of language students of the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Shillong.

Dedicated to empowering youths through education and skill development, the centre annually trains around 6,000 individuals across five sessions in various computer courses. During the programme, top performers in each category received mementos and special awards in recognition of their exceptional accomplishments.

Swami Vedeshananda, Director of Academics, congratulated the students and encouraged them to maintain a positive outlook and uphold moral values in today’s society. He also urged them to draw inspiration from the life and teachings of Swami Vivekananda.

On the other hand, Prof. Monotosh Chakrabarty, Vice Principal of St. Edmund’s College, commended the dedication of the teachers and the centre’s commitment to providing quality education to students from all backgrounds.