Saturday, November 9, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

VC’s call for executive council meeting fails

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Nov 8: NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on Friday called an emergent meeting of the Executive Council on Friday to address the primary concerns raised by the NEHUSU but the meeting could not be held due to disruptions.
The meeting was called in an effort to resolve the issues raised by NEHUSU, which included the removal of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar and the appointment of Pro-Vice Chancellors for NEHU’s Shillong and Tura campuses.
Expressing concern over the students’ well-being, Prof Shukla said, “I attempted to engage in discussions with the students directly to address their concerns and urged them to end their hunger strike, as I am deeply concerned about the potential impact on their health. However, I was advised by the magistrate to refrain from visiting certain areas due to safety concerns.”
He emphasized his commitment to finding a constructive resolution but noted that without open dialogue, progress remains constrained.
He appealed directly to the students urging them to end the hunger strike and participate in a meaningful conversation to address the issues at hand. “I earnestly request the students to call off the hunger strike and work with us to find solutions. Without dialogue, my hands are tied,” he added.

Previous article
Meghalaya Nuggets
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Nuggets

Prog promotes financial literacy JOWAI, Nov, 8: A national webinar on ‘Education - A Life Skill Under NEP 2020’,...
MEGHALAYA

RKM students receive certificates at city convocation

SHILLONG, Nov 8: A total of 745 certificates were awarded to meritorious students during a convocation ceremony here...
MEGHALAYA

Three dacoit gang members held in WGH, one escapes

TURA, Nov 8: An inter-state gang of dacoits were arrested by the West Garo Hills police team after...
MEGHALAYA

Rugala, folk song competition mark second day of Wangala Festival

TURA, Nov 8: The second day of the 48th Hundred Drums Wangala Festival on Friday witnessed the Rugala...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya Nuggets

MEGHALAYA 0
Prog promotes financial literacy JOWAI, Nov, 8: A national webinar...

RKM students receive certificates at city convocation

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 8: A total of 745 certificates were...

Three dacoit gang members held in WGH, one escapes

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Nov 8: An inter-state gang of dacoits were...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya Nuggets

MEGHALAYA 0
Prog promotes financial literacy JOWAI, Nov, 8: A national webinar...

RKM students receive certificates at city convocation

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 8: A total of 745 certificates were...

Three dacoit gang members held in WGH, one escapes

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Nov 8: An inter-state gang of dacoits were...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge