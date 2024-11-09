VC’s call for executive council meeting fails

SHILLONG, Nov 8: NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on Friday called an emergent meeting of the Executive Council on Friday to address the primary concerns raised by the NEHUSU but the meeting could not be held due to disruptions.

The meeting was called in an effort to resolve the issues raised by NEHUSU, which included the removal of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar and the appointment of Pro-Vice Chancellors for NEHU’s Shillong and Tura campuses.

Expressing concern over the students’ well-being, Prof Shukla said, “I attempted to engage in discussions with the students directly to address their concerns and urged them to end their hunger strike, as I am deeply concerned about the potential impact on their health. However, I was advised by the magistrate to refrain from visiting certain areas due to safety concerns.”

He emphasized his commitment to finding a constructive resolution but noted that without open dialogue, progress remains constrained.

He appealed directly to the students urging them to end the hunger strike and participate in a meaningful conversation to address the issues at hand. “I earnestly request the students to call off the hunger strike and work with us to find solutions. Without dialogue, my hands are tied,” he added.