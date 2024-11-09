NEHU not a pvt property: VPP on NEHUSU snub

SHILLONG, Nov 8: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Friday said the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is not anyone’s private property.

The party said it will intervene in the matters of the university as they concern not only those inside the campus but also those who are outside it.

“NEHU is a public institution situated in Meghalaya. VPP has every right to intervene in NEHU matters since it is part of the whole political space that concerns the public of the state, not only those inside the campus but those outside the campus as well,” the VPP said in a statement.

“Rather, the impact of the university is larger for those outside the campus as the number of UG students is more…VPP intervened in the past, and will continue to intervene in the future for the larger good of the state. NEHU is not a private property of anyone,” the statement added.

Some VPP leaders were left embarrassed on Thursday when North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) expressed its strong reservation against “outside forces” interfering with the internal matters of the university.

The members of NEHUSU were visibly unhappy when the VPP leaders emerged along with Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla from his chamber.

NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun expressed resentment when the VPP leaders asked the agitating students to gather for an address by the VC.

“We do not want any outside force to interfere with our internal matters,” he stated.

The NEHUSU president asked the VPP leaders to leave the university campus, warning that they would lock the campus and prevent anyone from moving outside. This made them leave the place hurriedly.

Reacting to the incident, the North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) on Friday said the decision of the VPP leaders to meet the VC without meeting the students, who are on an indefinite hunger strike, was unnecessary.

NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma said there is no harm if the VPP leaders meet the VC but the timing of it and the manner in which they had gone to meet him was wrong.

He said the NEHUTA also wants to negotiate with the VC and he has invited its members but “right now, we are not going to express our views since the students are agitating. We want each and every Meghalayan to come and support the students but they should not go and meet the VC at his office on their own.”

Kma said the protesting students feel offended when somebody comes from nowhere and goes to meet the VC.

He said the VPP may have submitted a list of problems to the VC but these do not matter now as the students have taken a different stand.

“Whether they are NGOs or political parties, we expect them to come and express their sympathy for the students. It is important that they talk to their leadership and listen to what they want. We must support them. We cannot say that we want something else,” Kma said.

He said people from outside should be mindful since what is important at the moment is to express solidarity with the students first.