MEGHALAYA

VPP MP moves Centre for new VC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Nov 8: Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Ricky AJ Syngkon has asked the Ministry of Education to appoint a Vice Chancellor who would be sensitive to the needs of the indigenous people and expedite the recruitment of non-teaching staff in NEHU.
“The current situation in NEHU requires immediate attention and intervention from the ministry. We humbly request that the government respect and consider the sentiments of the people of Meghalaya and their faith in NEHU’s role as a custodian of their future,” he said in his letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
“The appointment of a VC who is sensitive to the needs and concerns of the indigenous population would restore faith in NEHU and align its mission with the aspirations of Meghalaya’s people. A well-qualified, experienced leader from the region would strengthen NEHU’s role as an instrument of development for indigenous youth,” he suggested.
Syngkon said Meghalaya, a predominantly tribal state, requires a university administration that is attuned to the unique socio-cultural sensitivities of its people.
“The current Vice-Chancellor’s decisions and actions significantly impact the indigenous community’s well-being, as they directly affect access to quality education,” he added.
Stating that the indigenous communities are often marginalised and face systemic disadvantages, he said NEHU has historically played a vital role in uplifting these communities, offering pathways to knowledge, and opportunity that contribute to their empowerment and social progress.
He also pointed out how NEHU, once a prominent institution recognised for its contributions to the development of indigenous people, has eroded in its standing.
He also requested that the ministry expedite the recruitment of non-teaching staff to ensure smooth administrative functioning and offer employment opportunities for the local population.

Previous article
Govt decides to call NEHU VC, take stock of situation
Next article
NEHU not a pvt property: VPP on NEHUSU snub
