MEGHALAYA

Congress asks govt to assess impact before relocation move

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 8: The Opposition Congress has asked the state government if it has conducted a proper impact assessment on the welfare of the Harijan Colony residents before the relocation.
“There should be a detailed impact assessment of the colony both at the state and the regional level so that it will not affect anyone and people will not run to the court and allege anti-Khasi sentiments,” MPCC chief Vincent H Pala said on Friday.
Pointing out that rehabilitation and relocation happen countrywide, he said that the residents should be taken into confidence as they have been living in the colony for a long time and cannot be just pushed away for the sake of relocation.
“We have the courts and so many things. I suggest the government should have a proper plan for their welfare and safety when relocated,” he said, wondering how the government will put a prime area like Harijan Colony to use.
Pala also suggested more consultations to ensure that the residents of the colony, after relocation, can sustain their livelihood without much difficulty.
After much delay and umpteen rounds of talks, the state government is targeting this year’s end to close the chapter of the relocation of 342 families of Harijan Colony.
The government initially planned to relocate these families from Them Iew Mawlong to the Shillong Municipal Board premises on Bivar Road.
The government agreed to provide 2.14 acres of land in addition to the 1.4 acres located opposite the Municipal Board’s building.
However, the Harijan Panchayat Committee demanded the allocation of 200 square meters of land to each family anywhere within the European Ward, which does not fall under the ambit of the Sixth Schedule.
In the interim, the state government acquired 12,444.13 square meters of land at Harijan Colony against a one-time payment of Rs 2 crore to the Hima Mylliem, which owns the land.
The land acquisition occurred through a tripartite lease deed involving the state government, the Syiem of Hima Mylliem, and the Shillong Municipal Board. It was signed in March 2021.
However, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang recently indicated that the state government is mulling a new proposal to allot Defence land adjacent to Harijan Colony for the relocation of the 342 families.
Wahlang said that a formal letter has been sent to the Defence Secretary and that a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to take place shortly.

