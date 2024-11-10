CID takes over road ‘scam’ case

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 9: The inquiry into the alleged scam in the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura road project has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

It was learnt that Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang issued the order for a CID probe.

The CID will now appoint an investigating officer (IO) to conduct the probe. The IO will be assisted by a team of officers. The incumbent IO of the police has been directed to hand over case diaries and other relevant documents to the CID. In September, the state government had directed the police to probe the multi-crore rupees alleged scam. Nine individuals, including senior government engineers and officials from two private companies based in Telangana and Haryana, were named in the FIR.

However, the police could not move past the stage of preliminary enquiry as the case is “technical”. They neither made any arrest nor sent summons to anyone. They had issued a notice to the Public Works Department for the collection of documents.

A source in the Police department had then stated, “We have to go through a humongous volume of documents. Depending on our findings after we go through everything, we will issue summons to people.”

The source had added that if needed, the police would take the help of experts in the field of finance to get to the bottom of the case.

The road project was approved in 2010 as part of the central government’s Special Road Development Programme-North East.

The project cost was initially estimated at Rs 1,303.83 crore. After several revisions, it was enhanced to Rs 2,366.77 crore. The project’s original completion date was scheduled for 2014.

The FIR was filed by PWD (NH) Chief Engineer AM Kharmawphlang, based on information revealed during arbitration proceedings conducted by the Arbitral Tribunal.