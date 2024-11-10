NEHU VC renews push for dialogue

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 9: Amid the ongoing strife that is crippling the North-Eastern Hill University’s functioning, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University, Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla on Saturday reiterated his willingness to address all concerns raised by students and appealed to them for a constructive dialogue amid the ongoing agitation at the university.

“I am here to resolve all the issues raised and meet the students’ demands in a fair and transparent manner,” he said.

Prof Shukla mentioned that despite his efforts to engage with students, he has been confined to his residence, unable to access the campus fully, which he described as a distressing situation.

The VC has proposed an urgent meeting of the Executive Council (EC), originally scheduled earlier but delayed due to restrictions. He urged students to allow the EC meeting to proceed on Monday, enabling him to take immediate action on pressing matters, including the appointment of a Pro-Vice-Chancellor and forming an inquiry committee to review the appointments of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar.

Highlighting his commitment to the university, he emphasised his dedication to advancing NEHU’s standards, especially through initiatives in skill development, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities. He cited the introduction of new skill development programs at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community College (DDUCC) in Wahiajer and similar expansions at the Tura campus, which has also seen the rise of new start-ups.

Additionally, Prof Shukla noted his efforts to resume recruitment at NEHU, a process stalled for nearly a decade before his tenure. “My only aim is to see NEHU flourish and our students succeed. I am ready to address every concern in a spirit of compromise and collaboration,” he added, urging students to engage in constructive dialogue and allow the university to take necessary steps toward resolution.

NEHUSU adamant

The NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU), however, reiterated their stance of refusing any invitation for dialogue or ending their protest until Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla resigns.

“It has been over 90 hours since we began our hunger strike, and he has only issued a press release asking us to call it off and come for dialogue. We want to make it clear that we are no longer willing to discuss matters with him. His appeal to end the strike in the interest of students is simply an attempt to suppress our protest,” NEHUSU general secretary Toniho Kharsati said on Saturday.

He added, “This is no longer just about the removal of illegal appointments. The time for that has passed. We now demand that the VC step down, as we have lost confidence in his leadership and do not want him at the university.”

Kharsati also accused the VC of being concerned only with retaining his position, noting that, despite calling for dialogue, he has not inquired about the health and welfare of the protesting students, many of whom have already been hospitalised.

“We stand firm in our decision, and we want the VC to resign before we consider any discussions,” he concluded.