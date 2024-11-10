BATTLEGROUND HOTS UP

Dynamics of Gambegre bypoll changing, says ex-MLA Saleng

From Saurav Borah

TURA, Nov 9: Four-time Gambegre MLA, and currently Tura MP Saleng A Sangma believes the dynamics of the upcoming by-poll in Gambegre are changing, and that the “goodwill of the people he enjoys in the constituency in West Garo Hills” will have a significant bearing on the outcome. “The ruling party used to win every now and then in a by-election. If you look back in the past… that seems to be the case. But out here (in Gambegre), the equations are different. The people of Gambegre love me…so I trust them and believe that they might not sway to whatever the ruling party might be offering them,” Sangma told The Shillong Times here amidst hectic campaigning for his close aide for two decades and Congress candidate for Gambegre LAC, Jingjang M Marak on Saturday. Underscoring the fact that the people decide the outcome of an election, Sangma said that the people have uplifted him from an MLA to an MP of Tura Lok Sabha seat and that they would be doing the same for Jingjang, despite the big shoes that the latter has to fill now.

Sangma however admitted that it was tough being in the Opposition for six years out of 15 years as an MLA, “to bring the schemes to his constituency”.

“Being in the Opposition it was tough to bring the schemes. My area (Gambegre) was so backward…there was no road, no connectivity. Whereas there are more than 417 colonies (270-plus villages) in my constituency……but 90 percent has now been covered. But I had to start from scratch. There were hundreds of timber bridges in Gambegre but now, there is not a single timber bridge even as some concrete bridges are still under construction,” he says.

On basic amenities still eluding Gambegre, Sangma said that since he had to start from scratch, there would be areas where work is needed. For example, I don’t want to compromise on education but unless there is proper connectivity, there is a problem…lots of schools have been renovated…. but getting government funds being an Opposition MLA was hard,” Sangma said.

Regarding livelihoods of farmers being affected by smuggling, he questioned the state government as to how it could allow transit for smuggled areca nuts from Myanmar and Bangladesh. “Besides, there are some serious issues such as increase in crime rate, drug addicts, that need to be tackled, but have not been tackled by the party in power,” he said.

Sangma however hoped that the natural/virgin areas of Garo Hills need to be explored for giving a boost to tourism.

For his part, Gambegre candidate Jingjang termed Saleng Sangma as his mentor and that his role in the past was enough to swing the tide in his favour.

“I anticipate a tough fight but my chances are bright as the presence of Tura MP and former MLA from Gambegre Saleng Sangma in the campaign itself is enough,” Jingjang said, while admitting that it will be “challenging to live up to the expectations of the people (if he wins) as his predecessor had already raised the bar over the years.”

Asked about his priorities if he wins, he said since it would be the first time as an MLA (if he wins), he would focus on his priorities after consultations with the people and party leaders and workers.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, MPCC working president Deborah C Marak said Jingjang has been a close aide of Saleng Sangma over the past two decades and that should see him through in his maiden contest.

“During my visits to the villages in Gambegre, I have seen people looking up to Saleng Sangma. So, the narrative of the ruling party winning in a by-poll might change here and Congress should win the close contest,” Marak said.

Zenith blames NPP for ‘apathy’, says TMC poised to secure win

TURA, Nov 9: Former Cabinet minister and Meghalaya Trinamool Congress vice-president Zenith Sangma is batting for his wife and TMC candidate for Gambegre LAC, Sadhiarani M Sangma to win the by-poll. “We (TMC) are number one and set to win the by-poll. The ruling party (NPP) is desperate to win the polls as they are offering whatever they can. They are scared of losing the election. But the people will not vote for the ruling party because of lack of development in Gambegre,” Zenith told The Shillong Times here on Saturday. Notably, Sadhiarani, who is the lone female MDC in GHADC, was placed second in the 2023 and 2018 Assembly elections, after Saleng A Sangma in both polls.

Accusing the NPP-led government of not caring much for Gambegre over the years, Zenith said, “There are so many villages without good roads, except for those under PMGSY, which are few. Healthcare and education facilities are poor. There is water scarcity, but the party in power is not concerned.”

Pointing out issues of livelihoods of farmers in the horticulture hub, the TMC leader alleged that the “party in power was taking advantage of the poor people and that not much was done on market linkages to help sell the products of the local farmers.”

“Once the jhum/shifting cultivation was prohibited, the farmers had to shift to cash crops such as arecanut, cashewnut, etc. However, over the past year, arecanuts smuggled from Myanmar and Bangladesh, are eating into the profit margins of farmers who are not getting the rates they should,” Zenith said.

“In fact, a probe was ordered on March 4 this year under an ADM, and the DC and SP of Resubelpara was transferred. This reflects that such smuggling was done under the patronage of the authorities,” he alleged.

NPP candidate Mehtab confident of last laugh in high-profile battle

TURA, Nov 9: National People’s Party (NPP) candidate for Gambegre Legislative Assembly Constituency Mehtab Chandee A Sangma is confident that she will have the last laugh in the upcoming bypoll as “people want to vote for development, which the ruling party in Meghalaya can bring.” Amidst her hectic campaign with the by-poll in the “high-profile” Gambegre seat just three days away, The Shillong Times caught up with her at her Walbakre residence here on Saturday afternoon for a brief interview, after meeting many of her supporters who had come to meet her. “I don’t want to be overconfident…Every election is a challenge and a task. But the response that I am getting from the ground is very positive and people are coming out and supporting us in the past two-three months of our campaign,” Mehtab said, when asked to rate her chances of winning the by-poll.

Asked about the “lack of proper medical facilities” in the 400-odd villages across Gambegre LAC and the challenges faced by people during medical emergencies, Mehtab, also a doctor by profession, said, “Tura is the most nearby town for Gambegre, so it’s obvious that people come to Tura only…But the facilities there are quite less also. But since we are in the government, we will ensure that the facilities are better. Now, Kherapara PHC is also upgraded to a CHC. With that I think it should be much better.”

On the allegations by the Opposition of the ruling party “luring voters with money and utility items,” she says, “They are just allegations. We are trying to help people. There is nothing more to that. We are not involving the government machinery at all.”

“But of course, when people come forward for some help from the government, regarding issues like roads, transformers, etc, we do whatever can be done from the government’ side. But not out of the way as I am not an MLA yet. So, people approach the chief minister, and he does whatever he can.”

On the NPP’s setback in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, she says: “Any loss in an election is obviously a setback. But there are so many reasons why that can happen. So, we cannot base the outcome of one election on the other.”

Asked if the NPP has the edge in the triangular fight with TMC and Congress, Mehtab said, “Absolutely, people want to vote for development, people want to vote for the government, and I think that is a big push.”

On the chief minister’s statement recently terming the by-poll as a very important election, she acknowledged and said, “So, let’s wait and see who people decide for and I am also hoping for the best.”

Asked if prestige was at stake in the by-poll, she said, “I wouldn’t say that, but yes, it is an important election, as every election is. So, we are out there (on the field and with the people), and we are working hard.”