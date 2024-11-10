Sunday, November 10, 2024
SPORTS

Lajong, Mawlai maintain dominance with victories

By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong Premier League

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 8: In a nail-biting encounter at the Shillong Premier League 2024, Rangdajied United FC clinched a much-needed victory against Nongrim Hills SC with a narrow 1-0 scoreline, a result that came only after a grueling match at Polo Ground on Friday.
Dibormi Kassar’s decisive goal in the 87th minute ended Rangdajied’s dry spell, propelling them from seventh to fourth on the points table while pushing Nongrim Hills down to seventh.
This marked Rangdajied’s second victory of the season, a hard-fought win that could breathe new life into their campaign.The first half was a battle of grit, as both teams struggled to establish control. With scrappy play dominating the early minutes, neither side managed to create clear scoring opportunities, as clashes at close quarters kept the game largely locked in midfield. Rangdajied’s forward line found it challenging to penetrate Nongrim Hills’ defense, who were quick to intercept and counter. However, the intensity grew with every passing minute, hinting at a possible breakthrough in the second half.As the teams returned to the field after halftime, the match found a bit more rhythm, with both sides attempting to break the deadlock. Rangdajied dominated possession in the second half, creating several chances, yet they failed to capitalize, missing crucial opportunities. Substitute Manbhakupar Iawphniaw’s misjudged touch on the hour mark was emblematic of Rangdajied’s struggles to finish their plays. Iawphniaw, positioned near the far post, anticipated a header from a Nongrim Hills defender but saw the ball slip past both the defender and himself, his heavy touch carrying the ball out of play.
The tension finally peaked in the dying minutes of the match when Rangdajied’s relentless pressure bore fruit.
After a swift attack down the right flank, a powerful strike was parried by Nongrim Hills’ defenders, only for the ball to rebound into Dibormi Kassar’s path. Positioned perfectly, Kassar wasted no time, slotting the ball past the goalkeeper and sending the Rangdajied supporters into a frenzy.
It was a moment of redemption for the club, a goal that reflected the team’s determination to regain form.
Goalkeeper Banshanskhem Kharsyntiew played an instrumental role in securing Rangdajied’s clean sheet. His two crucial saves prevented Nongrim Hills from taking the lead and possibly changing the course of the match. In the 38th minute, Kharsyntiew made a diving stop to deny Nickhil Lyngkhoi’s attempt, showcasing both agility and timing. Another standout moment came just before halftime when he blocked a thunderous shot by Mebanshan Suting, who had taken a deflected attempt from outside the box.

