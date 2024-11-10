Sunday, November 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Chamber Choir set to share stage with Boney M in farewell tour

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 9: The Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) is set to collaborate with legendary pop group Boney M during their farewell tour, marking a monumental moment for Meghalaya’s music scene.
William Richmond, a member of the SCC, shared his excitement about the upcoming performance.
“The songs we are performing… I’ll let that be a little surprise,” Richmond said, “but to perform alongside legends whose songs we’ve grown up singing is overwhelming and exciting, to say the least.”
Boney M, known for timeless hits like Rivers of Babylon, Rasputin and Daddy Cool, has left an indelible mark on generations of music lovers, and this tour will be their final bow to fans worldwide.
The chance to perform with Boney M is both a profound honor and a testament to SCC’s impressive standing in the music world.
This collaboration follows SCC’s recent partnership with DJ Alan Walker, where they performed the song Children of the Sun during his Walker World tour in Shillong. For that project, the choir wrote arrangements and blended their harmonies with Walker’s electronic beats.
The upcoming performance with Boney M will be a high point in the SCC’s journey, as they join one of the most iconic bands of the disco era.
Boney M’s farewell tour is expected to draw massive global interest, making this collaboration a significant opportunity for Meghalaya’s music scene.

Previous article
Exorbitant fares, traffic woes affect locals
Next article
100 Drums Wangala Fest culminates with vibrant celebrations in WGH
