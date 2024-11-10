100 Drums Wangala Fest culminates with vibrant celebrations in WGH

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Nov 9: The rhythm of the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival reverberated across the Chibragre Hills on the third and final day, drawing a record number of people.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Regional Director (NE), Ministry of Tourism, Anil Oraw, expressed his gratitude and lauded the Wangala Committee members for their effort and dedication in preserving the authentic culture and traditions of the community and also said that the festival was well organised with perfect venue set up far more better than other festivals.

Calling everyone to enjoy the festival with cultural fervor, he said that though people, especially the youths, try to look forward towards the West but, Oraw added, the culture and traditions of our forefathers are more important and we should live and follow these traditions in future.

Highlighting the importance of this traditional festival, Oraw also ensured to extend his support from the Ministry of Tourism in the coming years.

While speaking as the guest of honour, Director, North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Ministry of Culture, Prasanna Gogoi, said that one should not forget one’s roots and the identity of one’s forefathers.

Urging the youths to understand and preserve the culture and identity for future generations, Gogoi also insisted that everyone should learn the cultural practices and rituals and take the festival to greater heights in future.

Meanwhile, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani addressed the gathering in Garo language and elaborated on the importance and significance of Wangala Festival.

Stating that Wangala is the biggest festival of the Garos, Chairman of the Wangala Committee Ronald Rikman Sangma highlighted the tradition and rituals of the Wangala festival and called each one from the community to support and cooperate in preserving the culture and traditions of our forefathers. Further, he expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries and to all well wishers of the festival.

It may be mentioned that the Wangala anthem, ‘Dimdim Dimchong Dachichong’, a traditional folk song by (L) Millickson K. Sangma, resonated throughout the festival.

International visitors and media from places such as France, Belgium, Germany, Canada, and various Indian states were part of the festival, immersing themselves in Garo traditions.

Among these rituals are Rugala, led by the Nokma (village chief) with offerings to Misi Saljong, and Sa∙sat So∙a, a ceremonial incense burning, marking the weeklong festivities.

Ten dance contingents competed during the festival, with Chidaogre emerging as this year’s winner, followed by Gondenggre and Dalbenggre troupes.

Prominent attendees of the festival included Assistant Director of Tourism, Anil Kumar Gupta, NEZCC Deputy Director Oliver Temsu Pongen, Inspector General H. Singh Dhillon, and other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the Krimkro Music Festival’s second edition added energy to the evening, showcasing regional musical talents such as Riprap, Da Suraka and Saldorik in a spirited cultural celebration.

The Hundred Drums Wangala is a post-harvest festival of the Garos, consisting of various thanksgiving rituals followed with merrymaking, music and dance.