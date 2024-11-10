Exorbitant fares, traffic woes affect locals

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 9: Jam-packed roads, pathetic public transport, and overcharging two-wheelers are making life tough for commuters in Shillong, more so during rush hours.

As the festive season approaches, vehicles are covering every inch of the roads while the pavements and the edges of the streets are buzzing with people, including tourists.

Moving from one part of the city to another has, thus, become a daunting task almost every day.

On Saturday, several people were seen waiting for cabs at Khyndai Lad as others walked to Laitumkhrah, Laban, and other places with hardly any taxis or buses around.

Some passers-by commented said this is normal in Shillong during the peak season as the taxis and buses remain stuck in traffic jams.

In such a situation, people are left with no other option but to avail the services of self-styled bike taxi operators. Although they provide quicker transport, most of these bike taxi operators overcharge their passengers.

On Saturday evening, a two-wheeler operator charged a person Rs 150 for a 3 km trip from Police Bazar to Oxford. Another commuter who wanted to travel to Laitumkhrah was asked to give Rs 200.

While the authorities concerned do not seem inclined to regulate the bike taxis, people continue to suffer the pathetic public transport system.