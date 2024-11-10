Sri Lankan Navy arrests 23 Tamil fishers for crossing IMBL

Chennai, Nov 10 : The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 23 Tamil fishermen early on Sunday morning for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Along with the fishermen, the Navy also seized three mechanised boats, according to Tamil Nadu coastal police authorities.

Since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly arrested 425 Tamil fishermen and seized 58 boats. Many of these fishermen are currently held in Sri Lankan jails.

Anbumani Ramadoss, President of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and a former Union Minister, has urged the Union External Affairs Minister to address these ongoing mid-sea arrests of Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

During a recent visit to Sri Lanka, the Union External Affairs Minister raised this issue with the Sri Lankan government, urging them to take steps to prevent further arrests and boat seizures.

In response to these ongoing arrests, fishermen association leaders in Tamil Nadu are organising large-scale protests across the state.

A. Thajudhin, the General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, stated that fishermen associations across the coastal districts are mobilising to protest the frequent arrests.

He noted, “The livelihood of our fishermen is under threat, and thousands who rely on fishing and related activities are facing severe hardship. A sense of fear has already taken hold among fishermen and their families regarding venturing out to sea.”

Thajudhin further explained that the new Sri Lankan government is in the process of nationalising mechanised fishing boats seized from Tamil fishermen in mid-sea.

According to him, this action will devastate the fishing industry, as many fishermen took loans to purchase these expensive boats, expecting to repay them through their livelihood.

In response, the fishermen’s association has written to the Prime Minister, urging him to intervene and address the issue with the Sri Lankan government. They are requesting an end to the practice of mid-sea arrests and the seizure of costly mechanised boats that are critical to Tamil fishermen’s livelihoods.

K. M. Periasamy, a fishermen leader from Ramanathapuram, highlighted the emotional toll on the fishermen’s families.

“Families are in deep distress due to regular arrests and attacks in mid-sea by the Sri Lankan Navy,” he said, adding, “We are planning to meet with the Prime Minister and the Union External Affairs Minister to discuss the issues affecting our people.”

“The seizure of mechanised boats is financially crippling families who have no means to repay the loans taken to purchase these boats.” He emphasised that Tamil fishermen venture into high seas for fishing and not for any unlawful activities, urging the Indian government to address this matter at the highest level with Sri Lankan authorities.

Despite these discussions, the arrests have continued, prompting fishermen associations in Tamil Nadu to plan significant protests across the coastal districts of the state.

It may also be recalled that on August 1, 2023, an Indian fisherman from Tamil Nadu died after his fishing boat capsised following a collision with a Sri Lankan coastal patrol vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Malaisamy (59), while the missing fisherman was Ramachandran (64). Two other fishermen, M. Mookiah (54) and Muthu Muniandi (56), were arrested but later handed over to Indian authorities.

