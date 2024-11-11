Sreeleela sizzles in poster of special number from Pushpa 2: The Rule

Actress Sreeleela will be seen making an appearance in a special song in the upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.On Sunday, the makers of the film took to Instagram, and shared the poster for the song. They wrote in the caption, “Team #Pushpa2TheRule welcomes The Dancing Queen @sreeleela14 on board for the #Kissik Song of the Year. This song is going to be a dance feast and a musical delight. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024. #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th”.The release date was once again changed to December 5. The film was earlier supposed to clash with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is set to arrive in cinemas on December 5. (IANS)