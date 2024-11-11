Monday, November 11, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Akshay Kumar reveals which film he regrets not being a part of

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who can be seen in the recently released theatrical movie ‘Singham Again’, once opted out of the sports biopic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’.An old video of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal asking Akshay in Punjabi about one film that he is guilty of not watching or doing. Responding to this, Akshay said, “The film that I haven’t watched yet, I regret not doing that film, ‘Bhaag Milka Bhaag’. I would just tell you, I was offered that film, but I opted for ‘Once Upon aTime in Mumbai Dobaara’. That film, and that’s the film I am very guilty of not doing it as well as not watching it also”. (IANS)

