NATIONAL

Four dead, many injured in mound collapse in UP's Kasganj; CM Yogi expresses grief

By: Agencies

Date:

Kasganj, Nov 12:  In a tragic incident that occurred on Tuesday morning in Rampur village, located in the Mohanpura area of Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, at least four women lost their lives when a mound of soil suddenly collapsed during an excavation.

The accident happened at a construction site along the under-construction National Highway 530-B, where a group of women had gathered on Devotthan Ekadashi to dig yellow soil, traditionally used to plaster their houses and mud stoves.

According to locals, while they were busy gathering the soil, a mud wall unexpectedly gave way, causing the mound to collapse and fall right on the women gathered there. The incident resulted in around 15 to 20 women getting buried under the mound. Local authorities have confirmed that four women have died so far, while 10 to 15 others sustained severe injuries.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the local hospital in Kasganj, while two critically injured women have been referred to Aligarh for specialised care. Locals from the nearby areas rushed to the site to initiate rescue operations upon hearing news of the soil collapse.

Police quickly mobilised heavy machinery to expedite the process of extracting those trapped beneath the mound. Working alongside villagers, they managed to rescue several women. An eyewitness described the chaotic scene: “A group of women had gone to dig soil when suddenly the mound gave way, burying many of them. We immediately called for help and began digging with whatever tools we could find.”

A doctor at the district hospital said, “So far, nine women have been brought in. Unfortunately, four were declared dead upon arrival. Two are in a critical condition and have been referred to a hospital in Aligarh.”

One of the survivors recounted her harrowing experience: “I had gone to dig soil with others when suddenly everything came crashing down. Some of us managed to escape, but others were buried under the soil.” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.

He has instructed district officials to ensure prompt medical treatment to the injured and to reach the site to oversee the relief efforts. Top district officials have reached the site to supervise the relief and rescue operations. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the collapse and whether safety protocols were being followed during the excavation.

IANS

