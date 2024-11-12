Tuesday, November 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Congress raises with EC BJP’s ‘communal’ ad

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

BJP ad depicts ‘taking away SC, ST, OBC quotas’

New Delhi, Nov 11: A Congress delegation on Monday took up with the Election Commission eight complaints regarding Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls, including a “communal” image posted by the BJP depicting reservations being taken from SCs, STs and OBCs and given to members of a minority community.
The opposition party claimed that all the eight complaints raised by it were found “valid” by the poll body.
“We raised some serious concerns with the Election Commission. These matters were discussed today. All the eight complaints raised by the Congress were found valid by the Election Commission,” Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, who led the delegation, told reporters outside the EC office here.
In his memorandum to the EC on Monday, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited the said image posted on the BJP’s X handle with the caption — “Congress-led MVA’s game of appeasement is ON… Vote wisely, Maharashtra”.
“The image in the post falsely depicted an individual forcing out members of the SC, ST and OBC communities out of a rickshaw and accommodating a person belonging to a certain religious minority community,” Ramesh said in his memorandum. The image is clearly a brazen and blatant attempt by the BJP to propagate a false and baseless narrative about the Congress, he said.
“In light of the above, we request that this Hon’ble Commission directs the immediate takedown of the post from all social media handles of the BJP. Further, we request that this Hon’ble Commission takes urgent action against the BJP and its Official X Handle i.e. BJP4India,” Ramesh said.
The cartoon posted by the BJP shows a person resembling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushing members of SC, ST and OBC communities out of a rickshaw and accommodating a person belonging to a certain religious minority community.
Earlier, sources said an FIR has been lodged at Ranchi for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and legal provisions against the BJP’s Jharkhand unit for posting false and misleading videos on the ‘BJP 4 Jharkhand’ social media handle against INDIA bloc leaders. The cybercrime police station Ranchi has also written to the microblogging platform to remove the objectionable posts under Section 69(A) of the IT Act, the sources said. (PTI)

Previous article
Trial in RG Kar rape-murder case begins
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Man United’s wait is over as Amorim era begins

Manchester, Nov 11: A new era begins at Manchester United as Ruben Amorim becomes the latest coach to...
SPORTS

Manjrekar blasts Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi, Nov 11: Launching an unexpected scathing attack on Gautam Gambhir, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on...
SPORTS

Ponting should be concerned about Oz, not India: Gambhir

Mumbai, Nov 11: Head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday fired a shot back at Ricky Ponting for questioning...
SPORTS

‘Bumrah to lead in Rohit’s absence’

Mumbai, Nov 11: Head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday said Jasprit Bumrah, as designated vice-captain, will lead India...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Man United’s wait is over as Amorim era begins

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Nov 11: A new era begins at Manchester...

Manjrekar blasts Gautam Gambhir

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Nov 11: Launching an unexpected scathing attack...

Ponting should be concerned about Oz, not India: Gambhir

SPORTS 0
Mumbai, Nov 11: Head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Man United’s wait is over as Amorim era begins

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Nov 11: A new era begins at Manchester...

Manjrekar blasts Gautam Gambhir

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Nov 11: Launching an unexpected scathing attack...

Ponting should be concerned about Oz, not India: Gambhir

SPORTS 0
Mumbai, Nov 11: Head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge