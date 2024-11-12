Tuesday, November 12, 2024
SPORTS

Inter-Napoli draw leaves a crowd of teams at top of Serie A

Rome, Nov 11: Serie A leader Napoli and defending champion Inter Milan played to a 1-1 draw at the San Siro to leave six teams within two points of each other atop the Italian league standings.
Scott McTominay put Napoli ahead in the first half from close range following a corner kick and Hakan Calhanoglu equalized before the break with a swerving long-distance effort.
Calhanoglu then missed a penalty kick off the post midway through the second half.
Napoli is one point ahead of Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio; with Juventus two points back in sixth.
Roma crisis deepens, Juric fired
Roma’s season took another downward spiral with a 3-2 home loss to Bologna that cost coach Ivan Juric his job.
Roma announced shortly after the game that Juric had been fired, marking the club’s second coaching change this season.
Juric replaced the popular Daniele De Rossi in September but didn’t turn Roma’s fortunes around.
The Giallorossi are in 12th place and only four points above the relegation zone.
Bologna never trailed with goals from Santiago Castro, Riccardo Orsolini and Jesper Karlsson. Stephan El Shaarawy scored twice for Roma in the second half.
Some sections of Roma fans walked out of the Stadio Olimpico midway through the game.
Atalanta, Fiorentina, Lazio win to move near the top Atalanta, Fiorentina and Lazio each won to move near the top of the standings.
Atalanta beat Udinese 2-1 with a deciding own-goal from Isaak Toure; Fiorentina beat Hellas Verona 3-1 with a hat trick from Moise Kean; and Lazio beat Monza 1-0 with an early score from Mattia Zaccagni. (AP)

