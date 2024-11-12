Tuesday, November 12, 2024
SPORTS

More than 6000 kids tested in latest round of Talent Identification programme

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Nov 11: More than 6,200 children have undergone standardised physical tests as part of the third edition of the Talent Identification Programme of the state government and Meghalaya State Olympic Association.
This edition began on March 14 and aims to test 10,000 children from 6 to 15 years.
A recent round of testing began on October 21 in Shillong and then went on to Khliehriat, Jowai, Nongstoin, Mairang, Bhoirymbong, Nongpoh, Tikrikilla and ended in Ampati on November 6.
The testing team were accompanied by MSOA members Dipshon Ryntathiang and John F Kharshiing.
Out of the total of 6,241 children, 2,589 were from the government-supported football grassroots centres and 3,652 from different schools.
In a release, the MSOA said that it has again found children demonstrating “outstanding” speeds and power for their age.
In Ampati, for example, there were 15- and 16-year-olds who clocked 5.7 seconds and 6.02 seconds in the ‘compass drill’, beating the international benchmark of 8 seconds.
In the 20m sprint, times of 3.06 seconds and 2.85 seconds were recorded, meeting the benchmark 3 second time.
The purpose behind the standardised testing is that it provides an idea of what sports certain children might be more suited to, not just what they are interested in.
For example, if a child who is interested in football scores poorly in the compass drill (a test of speed combined with agility and body control) but has good overall 20m sprint scores, then athletics may be better suited for him/her.
Those with excellent standardised test scores are given further attention, with previous cohorts going into an Elite Pathway Programme (EPP) and Super EPP where they are trained by experts.
Due to the upcoming school exams the talent identification programme will re-start in Garo Hills during the first week of December, the MSOA informed.

