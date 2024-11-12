Arsenal draw Chelsea 1-1, continues winless streak

London, Nov 11: Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge took another hit after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

It’s now four games without a win in the league for Mikel Arteta’s team, which is nine points behind leader Liverpool.

While a point saw Arsenal climb up to fourth in the standings, its winless run has seen a gap open up at the top. Chelsea is third, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.

Gabriel Martinelli had fired Arsenal in front in the 60th minute at Stamford Bridge, but Pedro Neto equalized 10 minutes later.

“It’s about transforming these performances into victories,” Arteta said afterward.

Arsenal was runner-up to Manchester City in each of the last two seasons and expected to be the closest rival to the defending champion again.

Instead it is Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, that has powered ahead at the start of the campaign and taken advantage of the faltering form of both City and Arsenal. City is five points back in second after two-straight losses in the league.

“It is a long season – long way to go. We had a tough period in December last season and came back,” Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard told Sky Sports, as reported by the BBC.

Odegaard was making his first start since sustaining ankle ligament damage in September. “We know the quality and mentality we have and we just have to keep going.” Behind the top two the league is bunching up.

Just four points separate Chelsea and 13th-place Manchester United after 11 rounds of the season.

Injury concerns

Declan Rice went into the match with a broken toe and was taken off in the 71st, while Bukayo Saka was substituted 10 minutes later, placing doubts over whether they will be available for England’s Nation League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

"I don't know whether to expect them to be fit, because if not they don't come off," Arteta said.