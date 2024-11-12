Tuesday, November 12, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

James Cameron unveils stunning concept art for Avatar: Fire and Ash

Pandora beckons once again! James Cameron is taking audiences on another breathtaking journey to the world of Pandora with his upcoming sequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Ahead of the film’s highly anticipated release on December 19, 2025, Disney revealed new concept art for the third instalment in Cameron’s record-breaking franchise. The newly unveiled illustrations on social media, offer fans a first look at the film’s expanded universe, showcasing both new Na’vi tribes and awe-inspiring vistas from the lush, alien world. (ANI)

Previous article
Kalki 2898 AD to release in Japan in 2025
