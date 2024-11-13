Wednesday, November 13, 2024
spot_img
HealthNATIONALNews Alert

86pc diabetics in India facing anxiety, depression; women more affected: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 13: More than 4 in 5 Indians, or 86 per cent of Indians living with diabetes have experienced anxiety, depression, or another mental health condition as a result of their diabetes, according to a report, ahead of World Diabetes Day, on Wednesday.

The report based on a global survey of seven countries including India, by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), reveals that diabetes impacts mental well-being more than previously thought.

The mental health conditions among diabetics were driven commonly due to the fear of developing complications (76 per cent). Other factors included daily diabetes management (72 per cent), accessing support from a healthcare professional (65 per cent), and accessing medicines and supplies (61 per cent).

Importantly, the data highlighted a gender divide. About 90 per cent of women living with diabetes reported experiencing a mental health condition, compared to 84 per cent of men. Further, 85 per cent of diabetics also reported experiencing diabetes burnout.

This was primarily due to feeling frustrated or overwhelmed by daily diabetes management. Of these 73 per cent also admitted to stopping or interrupting their diabetes treatment due to stress or feeling overwhelmed.

Nearly 80 per cent sought increased support for their emotional and mental well-being from their healthcare providers, the report said. Globally, the survey showed that 77 per cent of people living with diabetes have experienced anxiety, and depression, because of their diabetes.

“While diabetes affects both physical and mental well-being, care often focuses only on blood sugar management, leaving many overwhelmed,” said Prof Peter Schwarz, President of the International Diabetes Federation. He emphasised the need to “look beyond blood sugar for a better diabetes life”. The survey included 1,880 individuals across seven countries including India, Brazil, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Africa, Spain, and the US.

IANS

Previous article
Andhra CM puts brakes on proposal for uranium exploration
Next article
Digital transfers of funds for public services up 56 pc in 2024: RBI Deputy Guv
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

India surpasses 200 GW in renewable energy capacity: Centre

New Delhi, Nov 13:  India has surpassed 200 GW (gigawatt) in renewable energy capacity, accounting for more than...
NATIONAL

Nitish Kumar tried to touch PM Modi’s feet in Darbhanga

Patna, Nov 13:  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s gesture of touching the feet of leaders during public events...
MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU wants VC to be sent to extended leave till end of his tenure

Shillong, Nov 13: The North Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU) on Wednesday said that Prof Prabha Shankar...
NATIONAL

Digital transfers of funds for public services up 56 pc in 2024: RBI Deputy Guv

Jaipur, Nov 13:  The average number of daily e-transactions to access public services in India has increased by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India surpasses 200 GW in renewable energy capacity: Centre

Environment 0
New Delhi, Nov 13:  India has surpassed 200 GW...

Nitish Kumar tried to touch PM Modi’s feet in Darbhanga

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Nov 13:  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s gesture...

NEHUSU wants VC to be sent to extended leave till end of his tenure

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 13: The North Eastern Hill University Students'...
Load more

Popular news

India surpasses 200 GW in renewable energy capacity: Centre

Environment 0
New Delhi, Nov 13:  India has surpassed 200 GW...

Nitish Kumar tried to touch PM Modi’s feet in Darbhanga

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Nov 13:  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s gesture...

NEHUSU wants VC to be sent to extended leave till end of his tenure

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 13: The North Eastern Hill University Students'...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge