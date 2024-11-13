Wednesday, November 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Digital transfers of funds for public services up 56 pc in 2024: RBI Deputy Guv

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jaipur, Nov 13:  The average number of daily e-transactions to access public services in India has increased by 56 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year while there has been a transfer pf Rs 6.9 lakh crore through the digitally-powered Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) under 314 schemes, benefiting 176 crore beneficiaries in the financial year 2023-24, RBI deputy Governor Michael Patra said on Wednesday.

Addressing the conference on ‘Digital Technology, Productivity and Economic Growth in India’, Patra said over the years, these DBTs have resulted in estimated cumulative cost savings of Rs 3.5 lakh crore up to March 2023.

The RBI deputy governor further stated that India is uniquely positioned to unlock new growth avenues and optimise existing ones with its digital public infrastructure (DPI), a vibrant information technology (IT) sector and a burgeoning youth population, including one of the largest AI talent bases.

Forecasts suggest that generative AI will contribute $359-438 billion to India’s GDP by 2029-30. Indian firms’ integration of AI into production processes has increased from 8 per cent in 2023 to 25 per cent in 2024. India has also committed Rs. 1.25 trillion towards its semiconductor industry development, he added.

India is at the forefront of the digital revolution. Financial technology (FinTech) is speeding up digital payments. The India Stack is expanding financial inclusion, galvanising banking infrastructure and public finance management systems covering both direct benefit transfers and tax collections. Vibrant e-markets are springing up and expanding their reach, Patra explained.

“It is estimated that the digital economy currently accounts for a tenth of India’s GDP; going by growth rates observed over the past decade, it is poised to constitute a fifth of GDP by 2026,” he added.

Patra also pointed out that an AI-assisted review of the latest annual reports of Indian banks reveals various instances of productivity gains from digitalisation. Examples include monthly savings by banks of 14,500 person-days, 25-30 per cent decline in customer acquisition costs, reduction of the use of 84 tons of paper, saving of four lakh litres of fuel in commutes to banks by customers, 40 per cent reduction in customer wait times at branches, 50 per cent reduction in the compliance monitoring time and shortening account opening time to less than a day.

Aadhaar – India’s unique identification number – has halved the cost of conducting the Know Your Customer process in India, he added. However, he sounded a word of caution as well, saying, “New technologies also involve challenges such as disruptions in respect of traditional technologies and the labour market; resource-intensity – demanding substantial investment in technology, learning, and infrastructure; potential cyber threats and data breaches; ethical concerns, privacy and potential malicious data use.”

IANS

Previous article
86pc diabetics in India facing anxiety, depression; women more affected: Report
Next article
NEHUSU wants VC to be sent to extended leave till end of his tenure
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

India surpasses 200 GW in renewable energy capacity: Centre

New Delhi, Nov 13:  India has surpassed 200 GW (gigawatt) in renewable energy capacity, accounting for more than...
NATIONAL

Nitish Kumar tried to touch PM Modi’s feet in Darbhanga

Patna, Nov 13:  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s gesture of touching the feet of leaders during public events...
MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU wants VC to be sent to extended leave till end of his tenure

Shillong, Nov 13: The North Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU) on Wednesday said that Prof Prabha Shankar...
Health

86pc diabetics in India facing anxiety, depression; women more affected: Report

New Delhi, Nov 13: More than 4 in 5 Indians, or 86 per cent of Indians living with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India surpasses 200 GW in renewable energy capacity: Centre

Environment 0
New Delhi, Nov 13:  India has surpassed 200 GW...

Nitish Kumar tried to touch PM Modi’s feet in Darbhanga

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Nov 13:  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s gesture...

NEHUSU wants VC to be sent to extended leave till end of his tenure

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 13: The North Eastern Hill University Students'...
Load more

Popular news

India surpasses 200 GW in renewable energy capacity: Centre

Environment 0
New Delhi, Nov 13:  India has surpassed 200 GW...

Nitish Kumar tried to touch PM Modi’s feet in Darbhanga

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Nov 13:  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s gesture...

NEHUSU wants VC to be sent to extended leave till end of his tenure

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 13: The North Eastern Hill University Students'...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge