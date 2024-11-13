Three-day workshop for agri broadcasters begins

SHILLONG, Nov 12: A three-day workshop on “Impact Assessment & Capacity Building for Akashvani’s Kisanvani and Doordarshan’s Kisan and Krishi Darshan Programme Producers” from the East Zone and Northeast Region commenced on Tuesday at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in Umiam. The event, which will run till November 14, aims to enhance agricultural programming to support rural livelihoods in the region.

The workshop was inaugurated by Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Meghalaya, BDR Tiwari, who stressed on the role of Akashvani (also known as All India Radio) and Doordarshan as trusted sources for India’s farming communities.

Tiwari highlighted the importance of documenting traditional agricultural practices and incorporating them into government programmes to benefit farmers. Additional Director General for the North East Zone of Akashvani and Doordarshan, also spoke, marking the significance of November 12 as Public Service Broadcasting Day.