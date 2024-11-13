Wednesday, November 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA
NATIONAL
News Alert

Over 90% cast votes in Gambegre by-poll

Gambegre, Nov 13: Over 90.84 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to Gambegre Assembly Constituency in Meghalaya today.

The polling began early this morning with voters lining up more than half an hour before polling booths were opened. Polling continued to be robust through out the day with over 90.84% voters exercising their franchise. The number is expected to rise slightly after complete data is available.

No untoward incidents were reported from any of the polling booths.

Six candidates were in the fray in the by-poll to  Gambegre LAC while there is still no clear front runner duringthe electioneering reflectibg an intense  the contest.

The by-poll was necessitated after Saleng Sangma (INC), who represented the constituency resigned following his win in the Lok Sabha polls in May this year from Tura Parliamentary Constituency.

The candidates in the fray are the BJP’s Bernard Marak, NPP’s Mehtab Chandee Sangma, TMC’s Sadhiarani Sangma, INC’s Jingjang Marak beside independent candidates, Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry Sangma.

The constituency has 51 polling booths and over 33000 voters.

