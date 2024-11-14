KHADC agrees to amend delimitation rules after protesters block highway

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 13: Utter chaos prevailed on the arterial GS Road at Garikhana on Wednesday as residents of 21 villages from Mawshynrut area in West Khasi Hills blocked the road after being denied entry into the KHADC premises to register their protest over the move to attach them with Rambrai-Jyrngam constituency instead of Mawshynrut.

The KHADC was forced to assure the protesters that it would bring an amendment to the KHAD (Constitution of District Council) (Amendment) Rules, 2024 during the upcoming Winter Session of the council on December 19 to reattach the three polling stations with Mawshynrut.

Deputy CEM PN Syiem disclosed this after meeting the residents of the 21 villages from the three polling stations of Misei, Mawsmai and Langdongdai in West Khasi Hills.

The villagers marched from Umshyrpi bridge to the KHADC office before protesting on the road outside the KHADC main gate.

The leaders of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Misei, Mawsmai and Langdongdai polling stations told reporters that they had decided to come all the way to Shillong to protest since they were unhappy with the adamant attitude of the council.

Syiem said he has assured the protesters that the KHADC Executive Committee will deliberate on their demand before coming up with an amendment to be tabled in the upcoming winter session to re-attach the 21 villages with Mawshynrut constituency.

“We will ensure that the three polling stations remain with Mawshynrut constituency as per the wishes of the residents,” he said.