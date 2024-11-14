Thursday, November 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Guv bats for collaborative effort to conserve state’s biodiversity

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 13: Governor CH Vijayashankar has underscored the need for collaborative efforts among government agencies, international organisations, and local communities to preserve and regenerate Meghalaya’s rich biodiversity and forest cover. The Governor’s remarks came during the 13th JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) Forestry Workshop held under the Forestry Project in India, here on Wednesday.
The Governor praised the ongoing initiatives of the JICA Forestry Project, noting that its focus on sustainable forest management aligns closely with India’s commitment to environmental conservation. He acknowledged the project’s notable contributions to local livelihoods, capacity-building, and infrastructure development through its forestry programmes.
In his address, Governor Vijayashankar encouraged continued innovation and the adoption of sustainable practices to address the pressing challenges of climate change and deforestation. “Collaboration and adaptation are essential to protecting our natural resources for future generations,” he stated.
The workshop featured presentations on topics such as forest resource management, community involvement in conservation, and the application of modern technologies to boost afforestation efforts.
Stakeholders, including forestry officials, environmental experts, and JICA representatives, attended the event to discuss sustainable forestry practices, afforestation strategies, and biodiversity conservation.
At the conclusion, stakeholders expressed strong commitment to enhance cooperation between India and Japan, aimed at advancing forestry and ecological balance in the region.

