Hek exudes confidence in BJP contesting MDC polls

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 13: Reiterating State BJP’s eagerness to participate in the upcoming MDC elections, senior party leader AL Hek stated that political parties are meant to contest elections, and the BJP should enter every electoral contest, whether for MDC, MLA, or even MP positions.

Regarding candidates, Hek noted that it is still too early to make any announcements, as the election dates have yet to be declared. “We will have to assess the potential of candidates during the screening process,” he said.

Preparations for the MDC elections are gaining momentum, with most political parties beginning their groundwork. The VPP has even taken the step of announcing its candidates for both the KHADC and JHADC elections.