Thursday, November 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NEHUTA to start non-cooperation movement against VC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 13: The NEHU Teachers’ Association has launched a non-cooperation movement against Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on the “advice of the agitating students”.
NEHUTA also slammed the VC for trying to play divisive politics by appointing two local professors as Pro-Vice Chancellors.
It appealed to both Prof SM Sungoh and Prof Fameline K Marak not to accept the appointments.
He said the appointments have come very late since the VC was supposed to do it when he had joined three years back.
Kma said that it would not be worth it for Prof Sungoh who was in the running for the post of VC to accept the new role. NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma told reporters that the VC should be asked to take a long administrative leave and an independent probe should be initiated on the wrongdoings of Prof Shukla.
“We will not allow the VC to manage the affairs of the university from outside the campus through remote control,” Kma said.
Meanwhile, he lamented that the state government was not bothered about ending the ongoing agitations in NEHU.
According to him, the state government should push the Centre to direct the VC to leave the state.
“But it looks like our state government is being dictated by the BJP-led Government at the Centre,” the NEHUTA president claimed.

Previous article
NEHU campuses get new Pro-VCs
Next article
KHADC agrees to amend delimitation rules after protesters block highway
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Resolve NEHU crisis by Nov 20: HC to Centre

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: The High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday decided to give time to the...
MEGHALAYA

Gambegre registers 90.84% turnout

Our Bureau GAMBEGRE/SHILLONG, Nov 13: Residents of Gambegre voted in overwhelming numbers to elect their next MLA with voters...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC agrees to amend delimitation rules after protesters block highway

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: Utter chaos prevailed on the arterial GS Road at Garikhana on Wednesday as...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU campuses get new Pro-VCs

NEHUSU rejects appointments By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: In an attempt to appease the agitating students, the NEHU administration...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Resolve NEHU crisis by Nov 20: HC to Centre

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: The High Court of...

Gambegre registers 90.84% turnout

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau GAMBEGRE/SHILLONG, Nov 13: Residents of Gambegre voted in...

KHADC agrees to amend delimitation rules after protesters block highway

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: Utter chaos prevailed on...
Load more

Popular news

Resolve NEHU crisis by Nov 20: HC to Centre

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: The High Court of...

Gambegre registers 90.84% turnout

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau GAMBEGRE/SHILLONG, Nov 13: Residents of Gambegre voted in...

KHADC agrees to amend delimitation rules after protesters block highway

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: Utter chaos prevailed on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge