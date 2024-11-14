NEHUTA to start non-cooperation movement against VC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 13: The NEHU Teachers’ Association has launched a non-cooperation movement against Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on the “advice of the agitating students”.

NEHUTA also slammed the VC for trying to play divisive politics by appointing two local professors as Pro-Vice Chancellors.

It appealed to both Prof SM Sungoh and Prof Fameline K Marak not to accept the appointments.

He said the appointments have come very late since the VC was supposed to do it when he had joined three years back.

Kma said that it would not be worth it for Prof Sungoh who was in the running for the post of VC to accept the new role. NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma told reporters that the VC should be asked to take a long administrative leave and an independent probe should be initiated on the wrongdoings of Prof Shukla.

“We will not allow the VC to manage the affairs of the university from outside the campus through remote control,” Kma said.

Meanwhile, he lamented that the state government was not bothered about ending the ongoing agitations in NEHU.

According to him, the state government should push the Centre to direct the VC to leave the state.

“But it looks like our state government is being dictated by the BJP-led Government at the Centre,” the NEHUTA president claimed.