PM Modi to inaugurate 1st Bodoland Mahotsav in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 14: Five thousand cultural, linguistic and art enthusiasts will celebrate the rich Bodo culture at the 1st Bodoland Mahotsav to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.

The two-day Mahotsav, to be held at SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on November 15 and 16, will be a mega event on language, literature, and culture to sustain peace and build a Vibrant Bodo Society, a statement said.

The Mahotsav aims to integrate the indigenous Bodo people residing not only in Bodoland but also in other parts of Assam, West Bengal, Nepal, and other international border areas of the North East.

The theme for the Mahotsav is ‘Peace and Harmony for Prosperous Bharat’ with a focus on the rich culture, language and education of the Bodo community along with other communities from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

It aims to capitalise on the richness of cultural and linguistic heritage, ecological biodiversity and tourism potential of Bodoland. Significantly, the Mahotsav is also about celebrating the remarkable journey of recovery and resilience ever since the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020 under the leadership of PM Modi.

The peace agreement resolved decades of conflict and violence in Bodoland, serving as a catalyst for other peace settlements. The session on “The rich Bodo Culture, Tradition and Literature Contributing towards Indian Heritage and Traditions” will be the highlight of the Mahotsav and witness deliberations on a range of the rich Bodo culture, traditions, language and literature. Another session on “Challenges and Opportunities of Mother Tongue medium-of-instruction through National Education Policy, 2020” will also be held.

Thematic discussion on “Indigenous cultural meet and discussion on building ‘Vibrant Bodoland’ Region through culture and tourism” will also be organised with the objective of promoting tourism and culture of Bodoland region.

The gathering will include over 5,000 cultural, linguistic and art enthusiasts attending the event from Bodoland region, Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, other parts of India, and from neighbouring nations Nepal and Bhutan, among others.

