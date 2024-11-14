Thursday, November 14, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

HC directs GHADC to reinstate former NGEA Prez

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, Nov 14: The Meghalaya High Court has, for the second time, directed the authorities of the GHADC to reinstate the service of its sacked employee, Senora Johny Arengh, with all consequential financial benefits.

The fresh order for Arengh’s reinstatement was given in a court ruling on November 13 after the GHADC failed to comply with the earlier order given by Single Bench Justice W Diengdoh, on October 17.

It may be recalled that Arengh, who is the former president of the NGEA was terminated from service allegedly for denigrating and making defamatory statements against the administration and officers of the GHADC. Arengh then filed a writ petition challenging the termination order resulting in the court quashing the same and directing his reinstatement to service.

However, with GHADC authorities failing to comply with the HC directive of October 17, Arengh filed a contempt petition in the HC, which gave the fresh direction for his reinstatement.

