VPP rules out alliances, cites ideology mismatch

Party becomes first to name candidates for MDC elections

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 13: After announcing its candidates for the upcoming MDC elections, thereby becoming the first party in the state to do so, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Wednesday ruled out any pre-poll or post-poll alliance with other political parties for the upcoming Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections, showing that it remains firm on its principles.

Announcing that the party will contest independently, VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh stated, “We have decided to go it alone because we have confidence in the people, and we believe they will give us a strong mandate.”

Explaining that ideological differences with other parties are behind the decision to avoid alliances, he said, “If we didn’t have ideological differences, there would be no reason for the VPP to exist alongside so many other political parties in Meghalaya. We didn’t form the VPP just to attain power; if that were our goal, it would be pointless for us to waste our time.”

When asked about the possibility of the VPP sweeping the ADC polls in both JHADC and KHADC, Myrboh expressed optimism, saying, “We are confident that the people want to see an improvement in the political system. I won’t say ‘change’ because change can also be negative. “The people want better functioning of the government and authorities, in line with public interests. Since VPP is committed to that goal, I have strong faith that we will perform well in the upcoming ADC polls,” he added.

Discussing the VPP’s campaign focus, Myrboh revealed, “We have formed an election manifesto committee that is currently working on our manifesto. Details will be shared when the time is right.”

THEIR players

The VPP named 27 candidates for KHADC and 24 for JHADC on Wednesday.

“The Voice of the People Party is confident that these individuals will effectively serve the interests of their constituencies and contribute to the broader goals of the party, which are to revive, restore, and transform Meghalaya,” said Dr. Kara H. Chen, chairman of the VPP’s state election committee.

The elections for KHADC and JHADC will be held by March 5, 2025, as announced by District Council Affairs Minister Prestone Tynsong.

The VPP’s candidates for the KHADC include: Nongpoh – Matthew Makdoh, Umsning – Banrikus Nongsteng, Sohryngkham – Bill Clinton Wankhar, Mawkynrew – Seiborlang Warbah, Nongkrem – Kitbor Syiem, Lyngkyrdem-Laitkroh – Shemborlang Rynjah, Nongshken – Manbhalang Thabah, Shella – Asanlang Wanswett, Mawsynram – Dr Rusievan Shangpliang, Sohra – John Thabah, Mylliem – Aibandaplin Nonglait, Laban-Mawprem – Danny Langstieh, Nongthymmai – Winston Tony Lyngdoh, Mawphlang-Diengiei – Lancaster Marbaniang, Mairang – John J Basaiawmoit, Pariong – Powell Sohkhlet, Langrin – Overlin Imiong, Mawshynrut – Birbor Riangtem, Jirang – Apkyrmen Lyngdoh, Umroi – Isynei Hinge, Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah – Strong Pillar Kharjana, Jaiaw – Denzil Raynard Chen, Mawlai – Eddieson Kharumnuid, Nongspung-Sohiong – Banpyrkhat Nongrang, Mawkyrwat – Pynkhrawboklin Kharjahrin, Nongstoin – Marbiang Nongsiej, and Rambrai Jyrngam – Boniroy L. Lyngkhoi. For the JHADC, the VPP’s candidates are: War East – Isaak Shylla, War West – Batskhem Hayong, War Central – Jamshaphrang Pohtam, Nartiang-Wahiajer – Yoonwanmi Myria, Moodop Umladang – Chanbor Rymbai, Mynso Nongingi – Laiawanlam Jinghun Khyriem, Mynsngat Khanduli – Darapbiang Mulich, Barato Mukroh – Sarlangki Dkhar, Shangpung – Hameshaniah Suiam, Jowai South – Laibatlang Talang, Musniang Rangad – Damewanhi Rymbai, Sutnga Narwan – Lamsuk Langstang, Narpuh – Deiwi Tongper, Mukhla-Ummulong – Nehemaiah Lamare, Moodymmai-Nongkhroh – Closroy Laloo, Shiliang Myntang – Darimi Liam, Mowkaiaw – Rimiki Niang, Raliang – TZ Dkhar, Mihmyntdu-Nangbah – Gresentus Susngi, Jowai North – Andrew Shullai, Sutnga-Nongkhlich – Lastborn Sympli, Sumer – Dakeinkor Tangliang, Bataw Lakadong – Levenson Suchiang, and Tuber – Delmon Phawa.