Thursday, November 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ex-Edn min urges Centre to step in

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 13: Former Education Minister and United Democratic Party’s Amlarem MLA, Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday categorically stated that the Centre should immediately step in to resolve the ongoing crisis in the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).
“Whatever is happening in NEHU is a sad thing. Students had to come to the streets and resort to a hunger strike. The central government should step in without waiting for anything to find a solution,” Rymbui said.
“We cannot let this linger on as it will affect the career and mindset of the students,” he added.
Stating that NEHU is no more a place of learning and research, he hinted that it is being used by some people for their own political interests.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had on Tuesday stated the Centre has assured support to find a solution to the problem.
Earlier, it was reported that the Ministry of Education is likely to request President Droupadi Murmu to instruct Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla to go on leave to end the current stalemate in the university.
Official sources had said the ministry is exploring this option after Governor CH Vijayashankar and the CM urged Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and end the crisis in NEHU.
According to the sources, the ministry is likely to propose the name of a senior professor of the university to assume charge as Acting VC.

