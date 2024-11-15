Centre forms panel to probe NEHU imbroglio

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: Responding to serious concerns raised by the student fraternity, and in light of the recent media reports, the Ministry of Education on Thursday announced the formation of a committee to investigate alleged mismanagement and administrative failures at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong.

A two-member committee has been constituted to conduct a thorough inquiry into the issues at NEHU. Informing this, the Under Secretary in the Ministry of Education, DK Himanshu, said the committee will be led by Prof DP Singh, former Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), as Chairman, with Prof Dilip Chandra Nath, former Vice-Chancellor of Assam University, serving as a member.

The committee will investigate several allegations that have come to the Ministry’s attention such as the Declining University Rankings — the university’s ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has reportedly dropped significantly, a decline attributed to alleged administrative negligence.

Other matters that have come to the Ministry’s notice include allegations raised about irregular appointments, including those of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar, which are believed to have contributed to inefficiencies within the university. Reports have also indicated that maintenance and basic infrastructure have been neglected, adversely affecting the academic environment and student welfare. Numerous complaints and memoranda from student bodies, including demands for essential reforms, have allegedly been ignored by the Vice-Chancellor.

The committee is expected to submit its report, along with recommendations for corrective actions, within 15 days. The University authorities have been directed to fully cooperate with the committee and provide all necessary documents and support for the investigation.

Prof Sungoh rejects Pro Vice Chancellor role

Meanwhile, Prof Sherwin May Sungoh, Head of the Department of Education at NEHU, has declined her appointment as Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university’s Shillong campus.

Prof Sungoh announced her decision while addressing students and faculty who were protesting outside the Academic building on Thursday. She stated that her acceptance of such an appointment would depend on the approval of stakeholders involved in the current agitation.

“The notification was signed by the Assistant Registrar in-charge, a position I believe lacks the necessary authority to issue such a communication. Without an official notice from the proper channels, this message holds no weight for me,” she said.

Prof Sungoh emphasised her dedication to the welfare of students and the success of the institution, asserting that she would not allow herself to be manipulated by individuals pursuing personal or political agendas. “I refuse to be a pawn in any personal or political agenda,” she stated firmly.

She also expressed support for the students’ cause, underscoring her commitment to their well-being. “I remain committed to their interests and will never take any action that could undermine their dedication to the cause we all share.”

Prof Sungoh expressed hope that NEHU will eventually regain its standing as a premier institution.

Earlier, the NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) had appealed to her not to accept the appointment.