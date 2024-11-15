Friday, November 15, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU prez hospitalised but hunger strike to go on

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at Civil Hospital, Shillong, after his health deteriorated on Thursday night. Earlier, Sohtun, along with seven other agitating students, had been shifted to the NEHU Health Centre. The Union has, however, together with KSU NEHU unit, announced that they would continue their indefinite hunger strike until the Ministry of Education removes Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar from the university.
It was reported that the NEHUSU president is suffering from a stomach infection, blurred vision, and other alarming symptoms, with potential complications affecting his internal organs.
The indefinite hunger strike by NEHUSU and the KSU NEHU unit entered its 10th day on Thursday. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in charge of the NEHU Health Centre, Dr Carol Mukhim, informed that eight students on strike were shifted to health centres as their blood pressure and blood sugar levels had dropped. She explained that additional students would be admitted after discharging those already receiving care.
Dr Mukhim noted that due to limited space, it is not feasible to transfer all students to the university health center at once. She also mentioned that the students prefer the university health centre over Shillong Civil Hospital, where they reported discomfort due to an unpleasant smell in the general ward.
In response to a query, Dr Mukhim stated that the students on strike are hemodynamically stable.
“However, it will be difficult for the students to sustain the ongoing hunger strike without proper nutrition. Relying solely on liquids will not be sufficient. Ultimately, someone will need to decide on ending this impasse,” she added.
Dr Mukhim further indicated that the NEHUSU president’s condition is more critical, likely due to a stomach infection. Given his lack of food intake, oral medication cannot be administered.
Earlier, NEHUSU general secretary Toniho S Kharsati told reporters on Thursday that they would accept the inquiry committee only if it aligns with their main demand for the VC’s removal. He added that they would be more receptive if a representative from their side was included on the committee.
The Union had earlier rejected NEHU VC’s proposal for an independent probe.
Kharsati reiterated that from the first day of the hunger strike, their demand for the VC’s removal has been clear. “We are resolute in our stance and will not call off our protest unless the VC is removed,” he said.
He emphasised that while the inquiry may proceed, as students, they will not relent until their primary demand — the removal of the VC — is met.

Previous article
BJP’s bid to ‘capture’ NEHU started the turmoil: Congress
Next article
Centre forms panel to probe NEHU imbroglio
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Centre forms panel to probe NEHU imbroglio

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: Responding to serious concerns raised by the student fraternity, and in light of...
MEGHALAYA

BJP’s bid to ‘capture’ NEHU started the turmoil: Congress

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: The Congress has criticised the RSS and BJP over the ongoing issues at...
MEGHALAYA

Govt talks tough after HYC deadline on drugs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: A week after the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) set a 30-day ultimatum for...
MEGHALAYA

State ups ante against drugs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: The state government on Thursday resolved to adopt all strategies to fight the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Centre forms panel to probe NEHU imbroglio

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: Responding to serious concerns...

BJP’s bid to ‘capture’ NEHU started the turmoil: Congress

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: The Congress has criticised...

Govt talks tough after HYC deadline on drugs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: A week after the...
Load more

Popular news

Centre forms panel to probe NEHU imbroglio

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: Responding to serious concerns...

BJP’s bid to ‘capture’ NEHU started the turmoil: Congress

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: The Congress has criticised...

Govt talks tough after HYC deadline on drugs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: A week after the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge