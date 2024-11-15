State ups ante against drugs

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: The state government on Thursday resolved to adopt all strategies to fight the menace of drug trafficking and narcotics.

It decided to set up fast-track courts, scan all vehicles entering and leaving the state, dedicate a team of ANTF and amend the Meghalaya Police Act of 2010.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Drug Reduction Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM) on Thursday, Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said, “How do we enhance our efforts to strengthen our fight against drug trafficking which is a major threat to Meghalaya? In view of our proximity to the main drug market which is in Myanmar and also the fact that the state has a long transit route, which passes from Ri-Bhoi district to East Jaintia Hills districts, we discussed the strategy and action plan.”

“Some plans cannot be shared publicly as that will compromise confidentiality but broadly, we discussed the need to strengthen manpower at the field level,” Lyngdoh said.

He said the ANTF will be strengthened and for which, the department asked the DGP to give a proposal on the required manpower which can be dedicated to the ANTF to further enhance efforts to tackle the drug problem effectively.

“We also discussed the need to install scanning vehicles at the entry points to the state from Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills district. One such vehicle is being installed within the next six months. Installation requires trained manpower to handle equipment and detect any suspicious movement immediately,” the minister said.

He said the Meghalaya Police Act of 2010 will be suitably amended to facilitate the creation of improved facilities for volunteers who are a part of Village Defence Party.

“The number of VDP volunteers has also been fixed at 15 per party so as to ensure that in areas where population is less, we will be able to meet the required number,” he added.

Stating that there is a general complaint that it takes a long time to dispose of drug related cases, he said, “The state government will write through the Chief Minister and also discuss with Chief Justice of High Court of Meghalaya in order to facilitate the creation of fast-track courts.