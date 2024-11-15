Friday, November 15, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt talks tough after HYC deadline on drugs

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: A week after the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) set a 30-day ultimatum for action against drugs and substance abuse, the state government on Thursday said it will adhere to its commitment and agenda and will not be cowed down by pressure from any quarters.
“It is not the concern of just one organisation. We are committed to eradicating narcotics and drugs from Meghalaya. We know our duty and responsibility and we will not work under duress. This is an elected government with commitment and agenda we do not work because somebody has or is pushing us,” MDA spokesperson and Social Welfare Minister, Paul Lyngdoh said while reacting to the HYC’s demands. “The HYC was part of the meeting held yesterday (Wednesday) organised by the Mission Director of the DREAM project,” he said. Last Thursday, the HYC set the deadline for the government to act on its list of demands to combat the menace of drugs and substance abuse.
HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said if the state government cannot work things out and implement the demands within the deadline, they will take out a protest march to the Secretariat.
Earlier, the HYC demanded the establishment of a state-run treatment and rehabilitation centre in Shillong along with free detoxification, opioid substitution therapy, and day-care centres in high-risk districts. The organisation also called for the creation of fast-track and special courts for cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, improvements in investigation and prosecution processes, and stronger measures to curb the supply of drugs.
Additionally, the HYC sought a Narcotics Control Bureau office in Shillong.
Lyngdoh said the DGP has been asked to initiate action in coordination with the rest of the northeastern states.
“We need to share information and inputs. This will be a part of the plan of action that we have in mind and the DGP has been asked to initiate action in this regard,” he said.
Asked if the state government has data on the number of seizures, arrests, and quantity of contraband, he said: “We have asked the mission director to provide updates and it is an ongoing process but there has been no seizure of drugs and arrests of suspected persons. This means we have intensified our efforts on the ground.”

Previous article
State ups ante against drugs
Next article
BJP’s bid to ‘capture’ NEHU started the turmoil: Congress
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Centre forms panel to probe NEHU imbroglio

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: Responding to serious concerns raised by the student fraternity, and in light of...
MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU prez hospitalised but hunger strike to go on

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at...
MEGHALAYA

BJP’s bid to ‘capture’ NEHU started the turmoil: Congress

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: The Congress has criticised the RSS and BJP over the ongoing issues at...
MEGHALAYA

State ups ante against drugs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: The state government on Thursday resolved to adopt all strategies to fight the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Centre forms panel to probe NEHU imbroglio

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: Responding to serious concerns...

NEHUSU prez hospitalised but hunger strike to go on

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun...

BJP’s bid to ‘capture’ NEHU started the turmoil: Congress

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: The Congress has criticised...
Load more

Popular news

Centre forms panel to probe NEHU imbroglio

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: Responding to serious concerns...

NEHUSU prez hospitalised but hunger strike to go on

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun...

BJP’s bid to ‘capture’ NEHU started the turmoil: Congress

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: The Congress has criticised...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge