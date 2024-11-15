Govt talks tough after HYC deadline on drugs

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: A week after the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) set a 30-day ultimatum for action against drugs and substance abuse, the state government on Thursday said it will adhere to its commitment and agenda and will not be cowed down by pressure from any quarters.

“It is not the concern of just one organisation. We are committed to eradicating narcotics and drugs from Meghalaya. We know our duty and responsibility and we will not work under duress. This is an elected government with commitment and agenda we do not work because somebody has or is pushing us,” MDA spokesperson and Social Welfare Minister, Paul Lyngdoh said while reacting to the HYC’s demands. “The HYC was part of the meeting held yesterday (Wednesday) organised by the Mission Director of the DREAM project,” he said. Last Thursday, the HYC set the deadline for the government to act on its list of demands to combat the menace of drugs and substance abuse.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said if the state government cannot work things out and implement the demands within the deadline, they will take out a protest march to the Secretariat.

Earlier, the HYC demanded the establishment of a state-run treatment and rehabilitation centre in Shillong along with free detoxification, opioid substitution therapy, and day-care centres in high-risk districts. The organisation also called for the creation of fast-track and special courts for cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, improvements in investigation and prosecution processes, and stronger measures to curb the supply of drugs.

Additionally, the HYC sought a Narcotics Control Bureau office in Shillong.

Lyngdoh said the DGP has been asked to initiate action in coordination with the rest of the northeastern states.

“We need to share information and inputs. This will be a part of the plan of action that we have in mind and the DGP has been asked to initiate action in this regard,” he said.

Asked if the state government has data on the number of seizures, arrests, and quantity of contraband, he said: “We have asked the mission director to provide updates and it is an ongoing process but there has been no seizure of drugs and arrests of suspected persons. This means we have intensified our efforts on the ground.”