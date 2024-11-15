Aviation minister assures support for expansion of Shillong Airport

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ramohan Naidu has pledged the ministry’s support for the expansion and development of Shillong Airport. Speaking at a seaplane demonstration held at Umiam Lake on Thursday, he assured assistance for other aviation needs in Meghalaya, noting that the ministry has made aviation guidelines more flexible to promote growth across the country.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, speaking at the event, highlighted the government’s efforts to extend the runway to accommodate mid-sized aircraft, such as the Airbus A320, at Shillong Airport. “We have maintained connectivity to Delhi but aim to expand that network. We are also committed to operationalising the Baljek Airport in Tura,” he said.

Regarding the seaplane demonstration, Sangma stressed that seaplanes would be meaningful only if supported by an integrated ecosystem, emphasising the importance of developing tourism, trade, commerce, and connectivity.

He cited Skyscanner’s 2025 Travel Trends Report, which ranked Shillong as the top destination for Indian travelers in 2025, surpassing places like Baku and Azerbaijan. Sangma affirmed that Meghalaya is positioning itself to capitalize on this momentum, with plans for a 7-star resort at Umiam.

“This initiative could establish a symbiotic relationship with the seaplane demonstration, unlocking new tourism avenues,” he remarked.

Sangma further explained that a seaplane requires a 200-metre water body and a depth of 5 meters for landing and takeoff. With Meghalaya’s terrain and abundant rainfall, creating suitable water bodies is feasible. “It would be cost-effective, as building a dam for seaplane landings costs about Rs 15 lakh, compared to constructing a runway,” he said, adding that a reservoir is under construction in Tura to address water scarcity and could eventually accommodate seaplanes.

In his address, the Union Minister outlined new initiatives to enhance seaplane accessibility and efficiency under the UDAN scheme. With updated guidelines for smoother operations, including non-scheduled operator permits and the removal of water license requirements at water aerodromes, the ministry aims to make seaplanes a regular feature in India’s aviation sector.

The minister highlighted the potential for seaplanes to boost tourism, particularly in Meghalaya. “With Meghalaya’s stunning landscape, seaplane connectivity could draw tourists from across India and the world, transforming the state’s tourism sector,” he said.

The amphibious aircraft demonstrated was manufactured by De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited and managed by SpiceJet.