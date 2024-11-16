65 pc work on Greater Nongpoh Water Supply Scheme complete

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Nov 15: Approximately 65 per cent of the work has been completed on the Greater Nongpoh Water Supply Scheme (GNWSS), with the progress happening steadily.

This was informed by Executive Engineer (EE) of the PHE Department, Nongpoh Division, U Kurbah, to Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem during a meeting, which was preceded by an inspection of the project site.

The meeting was held on Friday at the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Conference Hall, and was attended by engineers from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, Nongpoh Division, project contractor BAC Infratech, and village leaders to review the ongoing implementation of the GNWSS.

During the meeting, the village leaders voiced their support for the project while raising specific concerns.

The MLA, however, assured attendees that he would work closely with the PHE Department and the state government to address these issues and ensure the scheme’s successful completion.

He emphasised that the initiative is crucial for Nongpoh, given its rapid urbanisation and the growing demand for reliable water infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Kurbah, while providing an update on the project, stated that approximately 65 per cent of the work has been completed.

Key remaining tasks, he added, include laying distribution pipelines to the villages and finalising a few reservoirs.

Kurbah also noted that work on the treatment plant and installation of machinery is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Syiem extended his appreciation to the PHE engineers, contractors and local communities for their contributions and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that every household benefits from access to clean drinking water.

It may be mentioned that the Rs 103-crore scheme, funded under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), aims to provide clean drinking water to over 20 villages in Nongpoh town.

The project sources water from the Umran River in Nongthymmai Umsning, located approximately 22 kilometres away.

The primary construction site, situated on a hill in Mawdiangum, offers a panoramic view of Nongpoh town.

Earlier, during an inspection of the site, the MLA expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress despite initial challenges.