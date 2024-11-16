Saturday, November 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

One dead after police car allegedly hits two-wheeler

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 15: A police vehicle was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run case on the Shillong Bypass near ICAR, Umiam at around 5.30 pm on Friday. Hudderfield Rymbui, resident of Nongtalang, West Jaintia Hills, was killed on the spot when a police vehicle allegedly hit his two-wheeler (ML05 AD 0566) while he was on his way to attend the Cherry Blossom Festival along with a female friend.
The female pillion rider, who received minor injuries, claimed that the police vehicle hit their two-wheeler and sped away.
She further claimed that other police vehicles which were following the first one did not stop even after noticing the incident.

Previous article
65 pc work on Greater Nongpoh Water Supply Scheme complete
Next article
Union minister praises tribal communities for respecting nature
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NEHU VC goes on leave

Senior-most professor Nirmalendu Saha takes over as VC in-charge By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: Senior-most professor Nirmalendu Saha on...
MEGHALAYA

Students to continue hunger strike

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: The NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit have decided to continue with their indefinite...
MEGHALAYA

NPP upbeat, others say close call in Gambegre

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: All political parties, except National People’s Party (NPP), felt the result of the...
MEGHALAYA

CM inaugurates IGP traffic point

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the redeveloped and beautified IGP...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEHU VC goes on leave

MEGHALAYA 0
Senior-most professor Nirmalendu Saha takes over as VC in-charge By...

Students to continue hunger strike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: The NEHUSU and KSU...

NPP upbeat, others say close call in Gambegre

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: All political parties, except...
Load more

Popular news

NEHU VC goes on leave

MEGHALAYA 0
Senior-most professor Nirmalendu Saha takes over as VC in-charge By...

Students to continue hunger strike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: The NEHUSU and KSU...

NPP upbeat, others say close call in Gambegre

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: All political parties, except...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge