One dead after police car allegedly hits two-wheeler

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 15: A police vehicle was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run case on the Shillong Bypass near ICAR, Umiam at around 5.30 pm on Friday. Hudderfield Rymbui, resident of Nongtalang, West Jaintia Hills, was killed on the spot when a police vehicle allegedly hit his two-wheeler (ML05 AD 0566) while he was on his way to attend the Cherry Blossom Festival along with a female friend.

The female pillion rider, who received minor injuries, claimed that the police vehicle hit their two-wheeler and sped away.

She further claimed that other police vehicles which were following the first one did not stop even after noticing the incident.